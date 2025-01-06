iifl-logo-icon 1
Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

52.96
(5.00%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd

Pacheli Indust. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

0.12

0.11

0.07

0.05

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.03

-0.03

0

-0.01

Working capital

0.42

0.03

-0.2

0.05

Other operating items

Operating

0.5

0.11

-0.12

0.08

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

0.5

0.11

-0.12

0.08

Equity raised

1.34

1.17

1.02

1.35

Investing

0.08

-0.24

-0.9

-0.05

Financing

3.01

3.18

4

8.85

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4.94

4.23

4

10.24

QUICKLINKS FOR Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd

