Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Gross Sales
1.07
6.85
2.21
0.37
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.07
6.85
2.21
0.37
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.04
0
0
Total Income
1.07
6.88
2.21
0.37
Total Expenditure
1.06
6.51
2.08
0.26
PBIDT
0.01
0.37
0.13
0.12
Interest
0
0.03
0.02
0
PBDT
0.01
0.35
0.12
0.12
Depreciation
0
0
0.01
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0.09
0.03
0.04
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.01
0.26
0.08
0.08
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.01
0.26
0.08
0.08
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.01
0.26
0.08
0.08
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.01
0.68
0.21
0.22
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.73
3.73
3.73
3.73
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0.93
5.4
5.88
32.43
PBDTM(%)
0.93
5.1
5.42
32.43
PATM(%)
0.93
3.79
3.61
21.62
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.