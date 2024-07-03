iifl-logo-icon 1
Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd Annually Results

61.29
(4.98%)
Jan 9, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Gross Sales

1.07

6.85

2.21

0.37

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.07

6.85

2.21

0.37

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0.04

0

0

Total Income

1.07

6.88

2.21

0.37

Total Expenditure

1.06

6.51

2.08

0.26

PBIDT

0.01

0.37

0.13

0.12

Interest

0

0.03

0.02

0

PBDT

0.01

0.35

0.12

0.12

Depreciation

0

0

0.01

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0.09

0.03

0.04

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.01

0.26

0.08

0.08

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.01

0.26

0.08

0.08

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.01

0.26

0.08

0.08

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.01

0.68

0.21

0.22

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.73

3.73

3.73

3.73

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0.93

5.4

5.88

32.43

PBDTM(%)

0.93

5.1

5.42

32.43

PATM(%)

0.93

3.79

3.61

21.62

