Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Gross Sales
4.08
4.89
0.77
0.13
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.08
4.89
0.77
0.13
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.06
0.12
0
0
Total Income
4.14
5.01
0.77
0.13
Total Expenditure
3.7
4.14
0.77
0.1
PBIDT
0.44
0.88
0
0.03
Interest
0.01
0.03
0
0
PBDT
0.43
0.84
0
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.1
0.21
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.33
0.64
0
0.03
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.33
0.64
0
0.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.33
0.64
0
0.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.89
1.71
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
3.73
3.73
3.73
3.73
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
10.78
17.99
0
23.07
PBDTM(%)
10.53
17.17
0
23.07
PATM(%)
8.08
13.08
0
23.07
