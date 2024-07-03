iifl-logo-icon 1
Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd Nine Monthly Results

58.38
(5.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2019Dec-2018Dec-2017Dec-2016

Gross Sales

4.08

4.89

0.77

0.13

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.08

4.89

0.77

0.13

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.06

0.12

0

0

Total Income

4.14

5.01

0.77

0.13

Total Expenditure

3.7

4.14

0.77

0.1

PBIDT

0.44

0.88

0

0.03

Interest

0.01

0.03

0

0

PBDT

0.43

0.84

0

0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.1

0.21

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.33

0.64

0

0.03

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.33

0.64

0

0.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.33

0.64

0

0.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.89

1.71

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

3.73

3.73

3.73

3.73

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

10.78

17.99

0

23.07

PBDTM(%)

10.53

17.17

0

23.07

PATM(%)

8.08

13.08

0

23.07

