Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd Summary

Pacheli Industrial Finance Limited was formerly incorporated as Dhoot Industries Limited in 1985. The Company changed the name from Dhoot Industries Limited to the present name, Pacheli Industrial Finance Limited on June 30, 2016. Promoted by Padamchand Dhoot, the Company is engaged in the business of providing consultancy services related to hotels, lodging houses and other multiple services. Prior to this, it was engaged into the business for providing loans to Real Estate and Developments. During the year 2021-22, the Company changed its business activity from providing financial assistance to providing consultancy services related to hotels, lodging houses and other multiple services effective August 18, 2021.The Company is planning to expand its operations at Hyderabad & also proposed to setup a additional plant at Cuttack for processing of granites. The total estimated cost of the project is Rs.290.50 lacs. The project has been financed partly by Term Loans and the balance by Promoters contribution to the extent of Rs.73.00 lacs.