Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd AGM

Pacheli Indust. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM28 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
The Board has approved the notice of 39th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at 01:00 P.M. through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Visual Means for the financial year 2023-24. Newspaper Advertisement regarding Notice of 39th Annual General Meeting , Book Closure, E-Voting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024) Summary of proceeding of 39th Annual General Meeting of Company held on Wednesday, 28th August 2024 in terms of schedule III read with regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)

Pacheli Indust.: Related News

