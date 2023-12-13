iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd EGM

74.29
(-4.99%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Pacheli Indust. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM11 Dec 20234 Jan 2024
Book Closure of the company for the purpose of EGM from 29th December, 2023 to 4th January, 2024. Notice of EGM to be held on 4th January, 2023 at 1:00 PM Newspaper Advertisement regarding Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday 04 th January 2024 , Book closure, information on E-voting and other related information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/12/2023) The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Pacheli Industrial Finance Limited held on Thursday, January 04, 2024 through Video Conferencing and other Audio-Visual means which commenced at 01:00 PM IST and concluded at 01:45 P.M. IST. The summary of proceedings of the EGM of the Company as required under Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations is enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/01/2024) We are submitting the Voting Result as per Regulations 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Scrutinizer Report of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Pacheli Industrial Finance Limited held on Thursday, January 04, 2024 through Video Conference and other Audio Visual Mode (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/01/2024)

Pacheli Indust.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pacheli Industrial Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.