Book Closure of the company for the purpose of EGM from 29th December, 2023 to 4th January, 2024. Notice of EGM to be held on 4th January, 2023 at 1:00 PM Newspaper Advertisement regarding Notice of Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company to be held on Thursday 04 th January 2024 , Book closure, information on E-voting and other related information. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/12/2023) The Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Pacheli Industrial Finance Limited held on Thursday, January 04, 2024 through Video Conferencing and other Audio-Visual means which commenced at 01:00 PM IST and concluded at 01:45 P.M. IST. The summary of proceedings of the EGM of the Company as required under Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of the SEBI Listing Regulations is enclosed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/01/2024) We are submitting the Voting Result as per Regulations 44(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and Scrutinizer Report of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of Pacheli Industrial Finance Limited held on Thursday, January 04, 2024 through Video Conference and other Audio Visual Mode (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/01/2024)