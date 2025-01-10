Padmanabh Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.08
6.08
6.08
6.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.14
-6.08
-6.08
-4.51
Net Worth
-0.05
0
0
1.57
Minority Interest
Debt
0.61
0.61
0.61
0.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
0.55
0.61
0.61
2.09
Fixed Assets
0.31
0.35
0.39
0.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0.98
1.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.22
0.23
-0.83
-0.02
Inventories
0
0.48
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
1.14
0.64
0.14
0.15
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.07
0.04
0.04
0.72
Sundry Creditors
-0.92
-0.91
-0.71
-0.59
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.02
-0.3
-0.3
Cash
0.02
0.02
0.06
0.09
Total Assets
0.55
0.6
0.6
2.08
