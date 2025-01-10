iifl-logo-icon 1
Padmanabh Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

14.29
(2.00%)
Jan 10, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.08

6.08

6.08

6.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.14

-6.08

-6.08

-4.51

Net Worth

-0.05

0

0

1.57

Minority Interest

Debt

0.61

0.61

0.61

0.52

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

0.55

0.61

0.61

2.09

Fixed Assets

0.31

0.35

0.39

0.44

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0.98

1.57

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.22

0.23

-0.83

-0.02

Inventories

0

0.48

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

1.14

0.64

0.14

0.15

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.07

0.04

0.04

0.72

Sundry Creditors

-0.92

-0.91

-0.71

-0.59

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.02

-0.3

-0.3

Cash

0.02

0.02

0.06

0.09

Total Assets

0.55

0.6

0.6

2.08

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

