Padmanabh Industries Ltd Key Ratios

12.69
(-1.93%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:07:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-74.41

241.99

Op profit growth

-131.7

-113.87

6,131.17

EBIT growth

-130.99

-114.45

49,648.82

Net profit growth

-92.19

-50.83

38,916.81

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

0

62.32

-114.87

-6.3

EBIT margin

0

59.25

-104.87

-0.72

Net profit margin

0

-202.57

-105.4

-0.92

RoCE

-9.39

18.46

-110.14

RoNW

-2.49

-17.05

-29.49

RoA

-2.02

-15.79

-27.67

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-0.42

-5.36

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-0.53

-5.51

-10.95

-0.03

Book value per share

3.99

4.4

11.32

9.52

Valuation ratios

P/E

-10.71

-1.38

0

0

P/CEPS

-8.33

-1.35

-8.92

-1,292.73

P/B

1.12

1.68

8.64

5.03

EV/EBIDTA

-13.51

4.55

-8.89

-1,700.28

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

0.47

0

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

0

319.76

99.79

Inventory days

0

2.26

1.16

Creditor days

-906.54

-604.93

-41.17

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

625.15

-1,561

3,021.72

3.55

Net debt / equity

0.11

0.08

-0.15

0.13

Net debt / op. profit

-0.84

0.22

0.14

-5

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

-1.89

-64.73

-99.56

Employee costs

0

-10.3

-2.98

-2.03

Other costs

0

-25.47

-147.16

-4.7

