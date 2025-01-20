Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-74.41
241.99
Op profit growth
-131.7
-113.87
6,131.17
EBIT growth
-130.99
-114.45
49,648.82
Net profit growth
-92.19
-50.83
38,916.81
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
0
62.32
-114.87
-6.3
EBIT margin
0
59.25
-104.87
-0.72
Net profit margin
0
-202.57
-105.4
-0.92
RoCE
-9.39
18.46
-110.14
RoNW
-2.49
-17.05
-29.49
RoA
-2.02
-15.79
-27.67
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-0.42
-5.36
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-0.53
-5.51
-10.95
-0.03
Book value per share
3.99
4.4
11.32
9.52
Valuation ratios
P/E
-10.71
-1.38
0
0
P/CEPS
-8.33
-1.35
-8.92
-1,292.73
P/B
1.12
1.68
8.64
5.03
EV/EBIDTA
-13.51
4.55
-8.89
-1,700.28
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
0.47
0
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
0
319.76
99.79
Inventory days
0
2.26
1.16
Creditor days
-906.54
-604.93
-41.17
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
625.15
-1,561
3,021.72
3.55
Net debt / equity
0.11
0.08
-0.15
0.13
Net debt / op. profit
-0.84
0.22
0.14
-5
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
-1.89
-64.73
-99.56
Employee costs
0
-10.3
-2.98
-2.03
Other costs
0
-25.47
-147.16
-4.7
