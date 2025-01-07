iifl-logo-icon 1
Padmanabh Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

13.48
(4.98%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

4.13

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

125.03

Raw materials

0

-0.01

0

-4.06

As % of sales

0

0

0

98.09

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.08

-0.07

-0.08

As % of sales

0

0

0

1.94

Other costs

-0.17

-0.24

-0.12

-0.38

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

9.3

Operating profit

-0.21

-0.34

-0.19

-0.38

OPM

0

0

0

-9.34

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.08

-0.08

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0.15

0.65

Profit before tax

-0.27

-0.42

-0.12

0.25

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.03

Tax rate

0

0

-2.52

-12.07

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.27

-0.42

-0.12

0.22

Exceptional items

-7.1

-4.21

0

0

Net profit

-7.37

-4.64

-0.12

0.22

yoy growth (%)

58.94

3,573.68

-155.31

-1,734.78

NPM

0

0

0

5.51

