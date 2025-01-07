Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
4.13
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
125.03
Raw materials
0
-0.01
0
-4.06
As % of sales
0
0
0
98.09
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.08
-0.07
-0.08
As % of sales
0
0
0
1.94
Other costs
-0.17
-0.24
-0.12
-0.38
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
9.3
Operating profit
-0.21
-0.34
-0.19
-0.38
OPM
0
0
0
-9.34
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.08
-0.08
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0.15
0.65
Profit before tax
-0.27
-0.42
-0.12
0.25
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.03
Tax rate
0
0
-2.52
-12.07
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.27
-0.42
-0.12
0.22
Exceptional items
-7.1
-4.21
0
0
Net profit
-7.37
-4.64
-0.12
0.22
yoy growth (%)
58.94
3,573.68
-155.31
-1,734.78
NPM
0
0
0
5.51
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.