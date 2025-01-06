iifl-logo-icon 1
Padmanabh Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.84
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025

Padmanabh Inds. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.27

-0.42

-0.12

0.25

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.08

-0.08

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.03

Working capital

-0.04

-1.14

-9.31

9.37

Other operating items

Operating

-0.39

-1.65

-9.51

9.58

Capital expenditure

-0.14

0

0.01

0.57

Free cash flow

-0.53

-1.65

-9.5

10.15

Equity raised

5.73

15.05

15.32

8.71

Investing

-0.01

0

1.57

-1.25

Financing

0.98

1.14

0.77

0.71

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

6.17

14.54

8.15

18.32

