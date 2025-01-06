Padmanabh Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.27
-0.42
-0.12
0.25
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.08
-0.08
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.03
Working capital
-0.04
-1.14
-9.31
9.37
Other operating items
Operating
-0.39
-1.65
-9.51
9.58
Capital expenditure
-0.14
0
0.01
0.57
Free cash flow
-0.53
-1.65
-9.5
10.15
Equity raised
5.73
15.05
15.32
8.71
Investing
-0.01
0
1.57
-1.25
Financing
0.98
1.14
0.77
0.71
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
6.17
14.54
8.15
18.32
