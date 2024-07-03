Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹12.84
Prev. Close₹12.23
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.19
Day's High₹12.84
Day's Low₹12.84
52 Week's High₹12.23
52 Week's Low₹3.89
Book Value₹-0.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.8
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.08
6.08
6.08
6.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-6.14
-6.08
-6.08
-4.51
Net Worth
-0.05
0
0
1.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
4.13
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
125.03
Raw materials
0
-0.01
0
-4.06
As % of sales
0
0
0
98.09
Employee costs
-0.03
-0.08
-0.07
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.27
-0.42
-0.12
0.25
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.08
-0.08
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.03
Working capital
-0.04
-1.14
-9.31
9.37
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
125.03
Op profit growth
-39.66
76.16
-48.89
234.54
EBIT growth
-35.46
246.25
-147.41
-2,133.03
Net profit growth
58.94
3,573.68
-155.31
-1,734.78
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
0.14
0
1.61
1.16
6.29
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.14
0
1.61
1.16
6.29
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.07
0.14
0.04
0.16
0.66
Chairman & Independent Directo
Shvetalben S. Dataniya
Independent Director
Jaydeep Bakul Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pankaj Sureshkumar Kewalramani
Independent Director
Sweta R. Panchal
Managing Director & CFO
Hardwari Santoshkumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Padmanabh Industries Ltd
Summary
Padmanabh Industries Limited (Formerly known Nilchem Industries Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the business of trading of dyes and chemicals (Synthetic and non-synthetic) and dyes intermediates.The Company is being well managed by the management personnel having vide experience of the industry. In the short run, company is becoming reputed supplier of good quality of dyes and dye intermediates in the state of cialis online Gujarat and its business network is growing at good speed.During the year 2022, the Company has not achieved a notable progress in its operations but due to its future expansion plans, projects and emerging opportunities, the Directors expect increase in revenue and income.
Read More
The Padmanabh Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.84 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Padmanabh Industries Ltd is ₹7.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Padmanabh Industries Ltd is 0 and -57.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Padmanabh Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Padmanabh Industries Ltd is ₹3.89 and ₹12.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Padmanabh Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.23%, 3 Years at 34.74%, 1 Year at 227.88%, 6 Month at 59.45%, 3 Month at 142.66% and 1 Month at 110.86%.
