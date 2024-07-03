iifl-logo-icon 1
Padmanabh Industries Ltd Share Price

12.84
(4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:35:00 PM

  • Open12.84
  • Day's High12.84
  • 52 Wk High12.23
  • Prev. Close12.23
  • Day's Low12.84
  • 52 Wk Low 3.89
  • Turnover (lac)0.19
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-0.21
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.8
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Padmanabh Industries Ltd Corporate Action

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Padmanabh Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Padmanabh Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:43 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 2.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 2.21%

Non-Promoter- 97.78%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 97.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Padmanabh Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.08

6.08

6.08

6.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-6.14

-6.08

-6.08

-4.51

Net Worth

-0.05

0

0

1.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

4.13

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

125.03

Raw materials

0

-0.01

0

-4.06

As % of sales

0

0

0

98.09

Employee costs

-0.03

-0.08

-0.07

-0.08

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.27

-0.42

-0.12

0.25

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.08

-0.08

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.03

Working capital

-0.04

-1.14

-9.31

9.37

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

125.03

Op profit growth

-39.66

76.16

-48.89

234.54

EBIT growth

-35.46

246.25

-147.41

-2,133.03

Net profit growth

58.94

3,573.68

-155.31

-1,734.78

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

0.14

0

1.61

1.16

6.29

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.14

0

1.61

1.16

6.29

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.07

0.14

0.04

0.16

0.66

View Annually Results

Padmanabh Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Padmanabh Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Independent Directo

Shvetalben S. Dataniya

Independent Director

Jaydeep Bakul Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pankaj Sureshkumar Kewalramani

Independent Director

Sweta R. Panchal

Managing Director & CFO

Hardwari Santoshkumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Padmanabh Industries Ltd

Summary

Padmanabh Industries Limited (Formerly known Nilchem Industries Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the business of trading of dyes and chemicals (Synthetic and non-synthetic) and dyes intermediates.The Company is being well managed by the management personnel having vide experience of the industry. In the short run, company is becoming reputed supplier of good quality of dyes and dye intermediates in the state of cialis online Gujarat and its business network is growing at good speed.During the year 2022, the Company has not achieved a notable progress in its operations but due to its future expansion plans, projects and emerging opportunities, the Directors expect increase in revenue and income.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Padmanabh Industries Ltd share price today?

The Padmanabh Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.84 today.

What is the Market Cap of Padmanabh Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Padmanabh Industries Ltd is ₹7.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Padmanabh Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Padmanabh Industries Ltd is 0 and -57.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Padmanabh Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Padmanabh Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Padmanabh Industries Ltd is ₹3.89 and ₹12.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Padmanabh Industries Ltd?

Padmanabh Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -5.23%, 3 Years at 34.74%, 1 Year at 227.88%, 6 Month at 59.45%, 3 Month at 142.66% and 1 Month at 110.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Padmanabh Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Padmanabh Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 2.21 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 97.79 %

