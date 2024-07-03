Padmanabh Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
|Dec-2016
Gross Sales
0.06
0
1.06
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.06
0
1.06
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0.03
0.03
0.13
0
Total Income
0.06
0.03
1.1
0.13
0
Total Expenditure
0.78
0.19
0.41
0.15
0
PBIDT
-0.72
-0.16
0.68
-0.02
0
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-0.72
-0.16
0.68
-0.02
0
Depreciation
0.04
0.06
0.08
0.05
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.76
-0.22
0.61
-0.07
0
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.76
-0.22
0.61
-0.07
0
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.67
0.03
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.09
-0.25
0.61
-0.07
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-1.25
-0.37
1
-0.12
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.08
6.08
6.08
6.08
4.58
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-1,200
0
64.15
0
0
PBDTM(%)
-1,200
0
64.15
0
0
PATM(%)
-1,266.66
0
57.54
0
0
