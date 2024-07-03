Padmanabh Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Sept-2021
|Mar-2021
|Sept-2020
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.07
0.06
0
0
0.58
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.07
0.06
0
0
0.58
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.07
0
0.1
0.04
0.01
Total Income
0.14
0.06
0.1
0.04
0.59
Total Expenditure
1.63
0.09
0.2
0.11
4.49
PBIDT
-1.49
-0.03
-0.11
-0.07
-3.9
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
-1.49
-0.03
-0.11
-0.07
-3.9
Depreciation
0.02
0.03
0.03
0.05
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.51
-0.05
-0.14
-0.12
-3.93
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.51
-0.05
-0.14
-0.12
-3.93
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.83
0
0
0.04
-4.21
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.68
-0.05
-0.14
-0.16
0.28
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
-0.09
0
-0.19
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
6.08
6.08
6.08
6.08
6.08
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-2,128.57
-50
0
0
-672.41
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-2,157.14
-83.33
0
0
-677.58

