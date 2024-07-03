iifl-logo-icon 1
Padmanabh Industries Ltd Half Yearly Results

13.74
(1.93%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Sept-2021Mar-2021Sept-2020Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.07

0.06

0

0

0.58

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.07

0.06

0

0

0.58

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.07

0

0.1

0.04

0.01

Total Income

0.14

0.06

0.1

0.04

0.59

Total Expenditure

1.63

0.09

0.2

0.11

4.49

PBIDT

-1.49

-0.03

-0.11

-0.07

-3.9

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

-1.49

-0.03

-0.11

-0.07

-3.9

Depreciation

0.02

0.03

0.03

0.05

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.51

-0.05

-0.14

-0.12

-3.93

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.51

-0.05

-0.14

-0.12

-3.93

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.83

0

0

0.04

-4.21

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.68

-0.05

-0.14

-0.16

0.28

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

-0.09

0

-0.19

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

6.08

6.08

6.08

6.08

6.08

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-2,128.57

-50

0

0

-672.41

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-2,157.14

-83.33

0

0

-677.58

