Padmanabh Industries Ltd Company Summary

13.73
(-2.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|11:38:00 AM

Padmanabh Industries Ltd Summary

Padmanabh Industries Limited (Formerly known Nilchem Industries Ltd) was incorporated in the year 1994. The company is engaged in the business of trading of dyes and chemicals (Synthetic and non-synthetic) and dyes intermediates.The Company is being well managed by the management personnel having vide experience of the industry. In the short run, company is becoming reputed supplier of good quality of dyes and dye intermediates in the state of cialis online Gujarat and its business network is growing at good speed.During the year 2022, the Company has not achieved a notable progress in its operations but due to its future expansion plans, projects and emerging opportunities, the Directors expect increase in revenue and income.

