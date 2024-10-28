iifl-logo-icon 1
Padmanabh Industries Ltd Board Meeting

13.2
(-1.93%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:34:00 PM

Padmanabh Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting10 Dec 202410 Dec 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held as on Today i.e. 10.12.2024
Board Meeting28 Oct 202422 Oct 2024
Padmanabh Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended as on 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held as on 05.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 202414 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting
Board Meeting7 Aug 202431 Jul 2024
Padmanabh Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held as on today i.e. 07.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)
Board Meeting6 Jun 20246 Jun 2024
Board Meeting intimation cum outcome dated 06.06.2024
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Padmanabh Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Financial Result for the Financial Period ended on 31st March 2024 Board Meeting Outcome of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting22 Feb 202422 Feb 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held for the Appointment of Company Secretary cum Compliance officer of the Company
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Padmanabh Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Result for the Quarter ended as on 31.12.2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting held as on today for the Consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended as on 31.12.2023 Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended as on 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

