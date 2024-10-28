|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|10 Dec 2024
|10 Dec 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held as on Today i.e. 10.12.2024
|Board Meeting
|28 Oct 2024
|22 Oct 2024
|Padmanabh Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Result of the Company for the Quarter and Half year ended as on 30.09.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|5 Sep 2024
|5 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held as on 05.09.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 05.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|14 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|31 Jul 2024
|Padmanabh Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the June 30 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting held as on today i.e. 07.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Jun 2024
|6 Jun 2024
|Board Meeting intimation cum outcome dated 06.06.2024
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|Padmanabh Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Financial Result for the Financial Period ended on 31st March 2024 Board Meeting Outcome of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Feb 2024
|22 Feb 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting of the Company held for the Appointment of Company Secretary cum Compliance officer of the Company
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|Padmanabh Industries Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Financial Result for the Quarter ended as on 31.12.2023 Outcome of the Board Meeting held as on today for the Consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended as on 31.12.2023 Unaudited Financial Result for the Quarter ended as on 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
