|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|7 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Monday September 23 2024 to Monday September 30 2024 (both days inclusive) for taking record of the Members of the Company for the purpose of 33rd Annual General Meeting to be held on Monday September 30 2024
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.