PCBL Ltd Book Closer

366.8
(1.59%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:29:58 PM

PCBL Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser6 Aug 202422 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from the 22nd day of August, 2024 to the 28th day of August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 63rd AGM of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

PCBL Ltd: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

13 Jan 2025|07:29 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Just Dial, PCBL, etc.

Read More
PCBL Secures 116.62 Acres in AP for ₹3,718 Crore Manufacturing Unit

PCBL Secures 116.62 Acres in AP for ₹3,718 Crore Manufacturing Unit

1 Dec 2024|07:27 PM

Cost for the land has been marked as ₹1,948 per square meter; if these conditions are met then the allotment would get its final.

Read More
Read More

