Pursuant to Section 91 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 42 of the SEBI Listing Regulations, the Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from the 22nd day of August, 2024 to the 28th day of August, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of the 63rd AGM of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.