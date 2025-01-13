iifl-logo-icon 1
PCBL Ltd Dividend

358.35
(-2.20%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:19:55 PM

PCBL Ltd CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend15 Jan 202429 Jan 202429 Jan 20245.5550Interim
Declaration of an Interim Dividend @ 550%, i.e. Rs. 5.50 per equity share of Re. 1/- each, for the financial year ending 31st March, 2024 and fixation of Monday, 29th January, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of payment of the afore-said Interim Dividend.

PCBL Ltd: Related News

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

Top Stocks for Today - 13th January 2025

13 Jan 2025|07:29 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Avenue Supermarts, Just Dial, PCBL, etc.

Read More
PCBL Secures 116.62 Acres in AP for ₹3,718 Crore Manufacturing Unit

PCBL Secures 116.62 Acres in AP for ₹3,718 Crore Manufacturing Unit

1 Dec 2024|07:27 PM

Cost for the land has been marked as ₹1,948 per square meter; if these conditions are met then the allotment would get its final.

Read More
