Picturehouse Media Ltd Balance Sheet

8.35
(-4.68%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:57:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Picturehouse Media Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

52.25

52.25

52.25

52.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-93.81

-92.58

-72.58

-41.16

Net Worth

-41.56

-40.33

-20.33

11.09

Minority Interest

Debt

71.85

67.4

73.15

71.91

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

30.29

27.07

52.82

83

Fixed Assets

0.12

0.18

0.44

0.76

Intangible Assets

Investments

57.78

25.22

25.22

25.27

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-27.65

1.64

27.11

56.82

Inventories

29.57

29.5

38.62

49.56

Inventory Days

12,64,993

Sundry Debtors

0

0.73

0.01

0.09

Debtor Days

2,297.2

Other Current Assets

1.56

1.27

18.55

41.47

Sundry Creditors

-0.41

-0.15

-0.49

-0.32

Creditor Days

8,167.83

Other Current Liabilities

-58.37

-29.71

-29.58

-33.98

Cash

0.06

0.05

0.04

0.16

Total Assets

30.31

27.09

52.81

83.01

