Picturehouse Media Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.25
52.25
52.25
52.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-93.81
-92.58
-72.58
-41.16
Net Worth
-41.56
-40.33
-20.33
11.09
Minority Interest
Debt
71.85
67.4
73.15
71.91
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
30.29
27.07
52.82
83
Fixed Assets
0.12
0.18
0.44
0.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
57.78
25.22
25.22
25.27
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-27.65
1.64
27.11
56.82
Inventories
29.57
29.5
38.62
49.56
Inventory Days
12,64,993
Sundry Debtors
0
0.73
0.01
0.09
Debtor Days
2,297.2
Other Current Assets
1.56
1.27
18.55
41.47
Sundry Creditors
-0.41
-0.15
-0.49
-0.32
Creditor Days
8,167.83
Other Current Liabilities
-58.37
-29.71
-29.58
-33.98
Cash
0.06
0.05
0.04
0.16
Total Assets
30.31
27.09
52.81
83.01
