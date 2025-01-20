Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-99.9
-51.37
-74.75
-8.88
Op profit growth
-42.58
29.69
-237.93
-41.33
EBIT growth
-45.98
27.45
-242.12
-41.52
Net profit growth
-28.36
27.54
349.55
23.58
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-1,12,018.88
-192.71
-72.25
13.22
EBIT margin
-1,04,765.03
-191.6
-73.1
12.98
Net profit margin
-3,35,906.99
-463.18
-176.59
-9.91
RoCE
-680.97
-27.25
-10.84
5.85
RoNW
6.61
22.32
-39.1
-4.45
RoA
-548.34
-16.47
-6.55
-1.11
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
-9.19
-12.83
0
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-9.25
-12.9
-10.13
-2.33
Book value per share
-39.33
-30.14
1.4
11.45
Valuation ratios
P/E
-0.12
-0.07
0
0
P/CEPS
-0.12
-0.07
-0.42
-2.42
P/B
-0.03
-0.03
3.08
0.49
EV/EBIDTA
-13.04
-6.85
-9.04
11.87
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0
0
1.26
3.04
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
3,828.67
75.38
135.84
29.27
Inventory days
12,57,080.41
1,186.8
580.23
225.86
Creditor days
-10.58
-13.48
-28.25
-10.69
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.45
0.7
0.72
-0.55
Net debt / equity
-0.89
-1.15
23.21
2.64
Net debt / op. profit
-11.53
-6.53
-7.93
10.14
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
-56.25
-82.94
Employee costs
-2,798.6
-4.43
-3.54
-1.36
Other costs
-1,09,320.27
-288.28
-112.45
-2.46
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.