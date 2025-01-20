iifl-logo-icon 1
Picturehouse Media Ltd Key Ratios

9.5
(0.00%)
Jan 20, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Picturehouse Media Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-99.9

-51.37

-74.75

-8.88

Op profit growth

-42.58

29.69

-237.93

-41.33

EBIT growth

-45.98

27.45

-242.12

-41.52

Net profit growth

-28.36

27.54

349.55

23.58

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-1,12,018.88

-192.71

-72.25

13.22

EBIT margin

-1,04,765.03

-191.6

-73.1

12.98

Net profit margin

-3,35,906.99

-463.18

-176.59

-9.91

RoCE

-680.97

-27.25

-10.84

5.85

RoNW

6.61

22.32

-39.1

-4.45

RoA

-548.34

-16.47

-6.55

-1.11

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

-9.19

-12.83

0

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-9.25

-12.9

-10.13

-2.33

Book value per share

-39.33

-30.14

1.4

11.45

Valuation ratios

P/E

-0.12

-0.07

0

0

P/CEPS

-0.12

-0.07

-0.42

-2.42

P/B

-0.03

-0.03

3.08

0.49

EV/EBIDTA

-13.04

-6.85

-9.04

11.87

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0

0

1.26

3.04

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

3,828.67

75.38

135.84

29.27

Inventory days

12,57,080.41

1,186.8

580.23

225.86

Creditor days

-10.58

-13.48

-28.25

-10.69

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.45

0.7

0.72

-0.55

Net debt / equity

-0.89

-1.15

23.21

2.64

Net debt / op. profit

-11.53

-6.53

-7.93

10.14

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

-56.25

-82.94

Employee costs

-2,798.6

-4.43

-3.54

-1.36

Other costs

-1,09,320.27

-288.28

-112.45

-2.46

