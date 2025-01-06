iifl-logo-icon 1
Picturehouse Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

9.16
(-3.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Picturehouse FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.85

-6.52

-12.94

-16.57

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.35

-0.5

-0.61

Tax paid

0

0

0.11

0

Working capital

1.33

-1.44

-65.73

9.14

Other operating items

Operating

0.14

-8.32

-79.06

-8.03

Capital expenditure

-0.02

-0.06

-0.16

-0.94

Free cash flow

0.11

-8.39

-79.22

-8.97

Equity raised

-80.62

-51.88

-12.16

20.88

Investing

0

-0.46

0.03

0.02

Financing

145.3

95.37

-8.48

27.94

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

64.78

34.62

-99.83

39.87

