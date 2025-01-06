Picturehouse Media Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.85
-6.52
-12.94
-16.57
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.35
-0.5
-0.61
Tax paid
0
0
0.11
0
Working capital
1.33
-1.44
-65.73
9.14
Other operating items
Operating
0.14
-8.32
-79.06
-8.03
Capital expenditure
-0.02
-0.06
-0.16
-0.94
Free cash flow
0.11
-8.39
-79.22
-8.97
Equity raised
-80.62
-51.88
-12.16
20.88
Investing
0
-0.46
0.03
0.02
Financing
145.3
95.37
-8.48
27.94
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
64.78
34.62
-99.83
39.87
