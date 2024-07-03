Picturehouse Media Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
0.49
13.89
8.04
0.01
13.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.49
13.89
8.04
0.01
13.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
231.99
0.18
0.04
0.42
Total Income
0.49
245.88
8.22
0.05
14.26
Total Expenditure
1.29
24.87
14.95
12.03
34.21
PBIDT
-0.8
221.01
-6.72
-11.98
-19.95
Interest
0.07
3.06
28.7
30.15
27.31
PBDT
-0.87
217.95
-35.43
-42.12
-47.26
Depreciation
0.05
0.21
0.22
0.27
0.28
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.2
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.93
217.74
-35.84
-42.39
-47.54
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.93
217.74
-35.84
-42.39
-47.54
Extra-ordinary Items
0
231.98
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.93
-14.24
-35.84
-42.39
-47.54
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.18
41.67
-6.86
-8.11
-9.1
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
52.25
52.25
52.25
52.25
52.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-163.26
1,591.14
-83.58
-1,19,800
-144.14
PBDTM(%)
-177.55
1,569.11
-440.67
-4,21,200
-341.47
PATM(%)
-189.79
1,567.6
-445.77
-4,23,900
-343.49
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.