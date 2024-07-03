iifl-logo-icon 1
Picturehouse Media Ltd Nine Monthly Results

9.2
(0.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

0.49

13.89

8.04

0.01

13.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.49

13.89

8.04

0.01

13.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

231.99

0.18

0.04

0.42

Total Income

0.49

245.88

8.22

0.05

14.26

Total Expenditure

1.29

24.87

14.95

12.03

34.21

PBIDT

-0.8

221.01

-6.72

-11.98

-19.95

Interest

0.07

3.06

28.7

30.15

27.31

PBDT

-0.87

217.95

-35.43

-42.12

-47.26

Depreciation

0.05

0.21

0.22

0.27

0.28

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.2

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.93

217.74

-35.84

-42.39

-47.54

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.93

217.74

-35.84

-42.39

-47.54

Extra-ordinary Items

0

231.98

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.93

-14.24

-35.84

-42.39

-47.54

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.18

41.67

-6.86

-8.11

-9.1

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

52.25

52.25

52.25

52.25

52.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-163.26

1,591.14

-83.58

-1,19,800

-144.14

PBDTM(%)

-177.55

1,569.11

-440.67

-4,21,200

-341.47

PATM(%)

-189.79

1,567.6

-445.77

-4,23,900

-343.49

