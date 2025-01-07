Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.01
14.47
96.68
95.08
yoy growth (%)
-99.9
-85.02
1.68
381.33
Raw materials
0
0
-97.82
-91.75
As % of sales
0
0
101.18
96.49
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.55
-1.11
-1.81
As % of sales
2,205.59
3.82
1.15
1.9
Other costs
-0.62
-10.68
-2.36
-7.64
As % of sales (Other Cost)
4,364.33
73.83
2.44
8.03
Operating profit
-0.92
3.23
-4.63
-6.12
OPM
-6,469.93
22.34
-4.78
-6.44
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.35
-0.5
-0.61
Interest expense
-0.97
-9.93
-8.03
-10.05
Other income
1.37
0.53
0.22
0.21
Profit before tax
-0.85
-6.52
-12.94
-16.57
Taxes
0
0
0.11
0
Tax rate
0
0.06
-0.9
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.85
-6.52
-12.83
-16.57
Exceptional items
0
0
0.84
0
Net profit
-0.85
-6.52
-11.99
-16.57
yoy growth (%)
-86.93
-45.57
-27.66
190.31
NPM
-5,962.23
-45.07
-12.4
-17.43
