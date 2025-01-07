iifl-logo-icon 1
Picturehouse Media Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

9.16
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.01

14.47

96.68

95.08

yoy growth (%)

-99.9

-85.02

1.68

381.33

Raw materials

0

0

-97.82

-91.75

As % of sales

0

0

101.18

96.49

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.55

-1.11

-1.81

As % of sales

2,205.59

3.82

1.15

1.9

Other costs

-0.62

-10.68

-2.36

-7.64

As % of sales (Other Cost)

4,364.33

73.83

2.44

8.03

Operating profit

-0.92

3.23

-4.63

-6.12

OPM

-6,469.93

22.34

-4.78

-6.44

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.35

-0.5

-0.61

Interest expense

-0.97

-9.93

-8.03

-10.05

Other income

1.37

0.53

0.22

0.21

Profit before tax

-0.85

-6.52

-12.94

-16.57

Taxes

0

0

0.11

0

Tax rate

0

0.06

-0.9

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.85

-6.52

-12.83

-16.57

Exceptional items

0

0

0.84

0

Net profit

-0.85

-6.52

-11.99

-16.57

yoy growth (%)

-86.93

-45.57

-27.66

190.31

NPM

-5,962.23

-45.07

-12.4

-17.43

