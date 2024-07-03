Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEntertainment
Open₹9.75
Prev. Close₹9.54
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹9.75
Day's Low₹9.16
52 Week's High₹10.85
52 Week's Low₹5.52
Book Value₹-8.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)47.86
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
52.25
52.25
52.25
52.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-93.81
-92.58
-72.58
-41.16
Net Worth
-41.56
-40.33
-20.33
11.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.01
14.47
96.68
95.08
yoy growth (%)
-99.9
-85.02
1.68
381.33
Raw materials
0
0
-97.82
-91.75
As % of sales
0
0
101.18
96.49
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.55
-1.11
-1.81
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.85
-6.52
-12.94
-16.57
Depreciation
-0.33
-0.35
-0.5
-0.61
Tax paid
0
0
0.11
0
Working capital
1.33
-1.44
-65.73
9.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-99.9
-85.02
1.68
381.33
Op profit growth
-128.6
-169.84
-24.39
333.72
EBIT growth
-96.54
-169.47
-24.65
247.75
Net profit growth
-86.93
-45.57
-27.66
190.31
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
0.49
15.68
16.06
0.01
14.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.49
15.68
16.06
0.01
14.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
7.14
217.83
0.1
1.37
0.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
N S Kumar
Managing Director
Prasad V Potluri
Addtnl Independent Director
Sohrab Kersasp Chinoy
Independent Director
Nandakumar Subburaman
Director
P J Bhavani
Reports by Picturehouse Media Ltd
Summary
Picturehouse Media Ltd (Formerly known Telephoto Entertainment Ltd), a mega picture house was incorporated on February 2, 2000 in Tamil Nadu to undertake interalia the business of production of Telefilms, Tele-serials and Cinematographic Films. The Company was changed to Picturehouse Media Limited (PHML) effective on March 29, 2011. The Company is promoted by Mr. Suresh Menon and his wife Mrs. Asha Menon. The company is principally engaged in the business of Movie Production and related activities.Telephoto Entertainment acquired the assets, work-in-progress and film library copyrights of Telephoto Films, a proprietorship concern of Mr. Suresh Menon. Its present business activities encompass production of tele-serials , tele-films, advertisement films and feature films. The company produces tele-serials in Tamil, which are subsequently dubbed into other southern regional languages for telecast in respective language channels. The companys principal telecast channels are the various Southern regional channels of the Sun network.In March 2000, Telephoto placed 8,75,000 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each at a price of Rs. 60 per share aggregating Rs 525 lakhs with venture capital and private equity investors. To capitalise on the tremendous growth worldwide in the animation business and to complement its current production facilities, the company proposes to set the animation and special effects studio. The facilities of the studio would be used to bring in animation
The Picturehouse Media Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Picturehouse Media Ltd is ₹47.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Picturehouse Media Ltd is 0 and -1.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Picturehouse Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Picturehouse Media Ltd is ₹5.52 and ₹10.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Picturehouse Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.62%, 3 Years at 33.05%, 1 Year at 40.09%, 6 Month at 28.92%, 3 Month at 6.47% and 1 Month at 6.00%.
