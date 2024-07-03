Summary

Picturehouse Media Ltd (Formerly known Telephoto Entertainment Ltd), a mega picture house was incorporated on February 2, 2000 in Tamil Nadu to undertake interalia the business of production of Telefilms, Tele-serials and Cinematographic Films. The Company was changed to Picturehouse Media Limited (PHML) effective on March 29, 2011. The Company is promoted by Mr. Suresh Menon and his wife Mrs. Asha Menon. The company is principally engaged in the business of Movie Production and related activities.Telephoto Entertainment acquired the assets, work-in-progress and film library copyrights of Telephoto Films, a proprietorship concern of Mr. Suresh Menon. Its present business activities encompass production of tele-serials , tele-films, advertisement films and feature films. The company produces tele-serials in Tamil, which are subsequently dubbed into other southern regional languages for telecast in respective language channels. The companys principal telecast channels are the various Southern regional channels of the Sun network.In March 2000, Telephoto placed 8,75,000 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each at a price of Rs. 60 per share aggregating Rs 525 lakhs with venture capital and private equity investors. To capitalise on the tremendous growth worldwide in the animation business and to complement its current production facilities, the company proposes to set the animation and special effects studio. The facilities of the studio would be used to bring in animation

