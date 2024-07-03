iifl-logo-icon 1
Picturehouse Media Ltd Share Price

9.16
(-3.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open9.75
  • Day's High9.75
  • 52 Wk High10.85
  • Prev. Close9.54
  • Day's Low9.16
  • 52 Wk Low 5.52
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-8.16
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)47.86
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Picturehouse Media Ltd Corporate Action

1 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

Picturehouse Media Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Picturehouse Media Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:01 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.90%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.90%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.09%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Picturehouse Media Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

52.25

52.25

52.25

52.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-93.81

-92.58

-72.58

-41.16

Net Worth

-41.56

-40.33

-20.33

11.09

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.01

14.47

96.68

95.08

yoy growth (%)

-99.9

-85.02

1.68

381.33

Raw materials

0

0

-97.82

-91.75

As % of sales

0

0

101.18

96.49

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.55

-1.11

-1.81

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.85

-6.52

-12.94

-16.57

Depreciation

-0.33

-0.35

-0.5

-0.61

Tax paid

0

0

0.11

0

Working capital

1.33

-1.44

-65.73

9.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-99.9

-85.02

1.68

381.33

Op profit growth

-128.6

-169.84

-24.39

333.72

EBIT growth

-96.54

-169.47

-24.65

247.75

Net profit growth

-86.93

-45.57

-27.66

190.31

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

0.49

15.68

16.06

0.01

14.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.49

15.68

16.06

0.01

14.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

7.14

217.83

0.1

1.37

0.52

View Annually Results

Picturehouse Media Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Picturehouse Media Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

N S Kumar

Managing Director

Prasad V Potluri

Addtnl Independent Director

Sohrab Kersasp Chinoy

Independent Director

Nandakumar Subburaman

Director

P J Bhavani

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Picturehouse Media Ltd

Summary

Picturehouse Media Ltd (Formerly known Telephoto Entertainment Ltd), a mega picture house was incorporated on February 2, 2000 in Tamil Nadu to undertake interalia the business of production of Telefilms, Tele-serials and Cinematographic Films. The Company was changed to Picturehouse Media Limited (PHML) effective on March 29, 2011. The Company is promoted by Mr. Suresh Menon and his wife Mrs. Asha Menon. The company is principally engaged in the business of Movie Production and related activities.Telephoto Entertainment acquired the assets, work-in-progress and film library copyrights of Telephoto Films, a proprietorship concern of Mr. Suresh Menon. Its present business activities encompass production of tele-serials , tele-films, advertisement films and feature films. The company produces tele-serials in Tamil, which are subsequently dubbed into other southern regional languages for telecast in respective language channels. The companys principal telecast channels are the various Southern regional channels of the Sun network.In March 2000, Telephoto placed 8,75,000 equity shares of the face value of Rs. 10 each at a price of Rs. 60 per share aggregating Rs 525 lakhs with venture capital and private equity investors. To capitalise on the tremendous growth worldwide in the animation business and to complement its current production facilities, the company proposes to set the animation and special effects studio. The facilities of the studio would be used to bring in animation
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Picturehouse Media Ltd share price today?

The Picturehouse Media Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹9.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Picturehouse Media Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Picturehouse Media Ltd is ₹47.86 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Picturehouse Media Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Picturehouse Media Ltd is 0 and -1.17 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Picturehouse Media Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Picturehouse Media Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Picturehouse Media Ltd is ₹5.52 and ₹10.85 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Picturehouse Media Ltd?

Picturehouse Media Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 58.62%, 3 Years at 33.05%, 1 Year at 40.09%, 6 Month at 28.92%, 3 Month at 6.47% and 1 Month at 6.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Picturehouse Media Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Picturehouse Media Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.90 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.10 %

