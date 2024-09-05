AGM 27/09/2024 The 25th AGM is scheduled to held on Sep 27, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024) Outcome of 25th Annual General Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024) E-voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report of 25th Annual General Meeting of the company (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)