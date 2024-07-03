iifl-logo-icon 1
Picturehouse Media Ltd Quarterly Results

9.16
(0.00%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.01

0.01

0

0.01

0.03

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.01

0.01

0

0.01

0.03

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.56

3.56

7.14

0

0

Total Income

3.56

3.57

7.14

0.01

0.03

Total Expenditure

0.44

0.62

0.69

0.39

0.39

PBIDT

3.13

2.94

6.45

-0.38

-0.36

Interest

3.43

3.21

6.18

0.04

0

PBDT

-0.3

-0.27

0.27

-0.42

-0.36

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0.04

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-0.31

-0.27

0.27

-0.43

-0.4

Minority Interest After NP

0.13

0.06

0.05

-0.08

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.43

-0.34

0.22

-0.35

-0.4

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.43

-0.34

0.22

-0.35

-0.4

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.06

-0.05

0.05

-0.08

-0.08

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

52.25

53.5

53.5

52.25

52.25

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

31,300

29,400

0

-3,800

-1,200

PBDTM(%)

-3,000

-2,700

0

-4,200

-1,200

PATM(%)

-3,100

-2,700

0

-4,300

-1,333.33

