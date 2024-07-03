Picturehouse Media Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.01
0.01
0
0.01
0.03
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.01
0.01
0
0.01
0.03
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.56
3.56
7.14
0
0
Total Income
3.56
3.57
7.14
0.01
0.03
Total Expenditure
0.44
0.62
0.69
0.39
0.39
PBIDT
3.13
2.94
6.45
-0.38
-0.36
Interest
3.43
3.21
6.18
0.04
0
PBDT
-0.3
-0.27
0.27
-0.42
-0.36
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0.04
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-0.31
-0.27
0.27
-0.43
-0.4
Minority Interest After NP
0.13
0.06
0.05
-0.08
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.43
-0.34
0.22
-0.35
-0.4
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.43
-0.34
0.22
-0.35
-0.4
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.06
-0.05
0.05
-0.08
-0.08
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
52.25
53.5
53.5
52.25
52.25
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
31,300
29,400
0
-3,800
-1,200
PBDTM(%)
-3,000
-2,700
0
-4,200
-1,200
PATM(%)
-3,100
-2,700
0
-4,300
-1,333.33
