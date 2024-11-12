Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 1 Nov 2024

PICTUREHOUSE MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the quarterly results ending Sep 30 2024 along with the Limited Review reports. Financial results for the quarter ending Sep 30,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

The company has obtained majority for the circular resolution dated on Sep 03, 2024.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

PICTUREHOUSE MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday Aug 12 2024 through Video Conference to approve and consider the Unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company with the Limited Review Report for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Board meeting outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 17 May 2024

PICTUREHOUSE MEDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1) of the SEBI (LODR) 2015 the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Tuesday May 28 2024 through video conference to approve and consider the Audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company with Audit Report for the quarter & year ended March 31 2024 The trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company for the insiders was closed on April 01 2024 and will be opened after 48 hours from the declaration of results. Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e 28-05-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 9 Feb 2024

Quarterly Results Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (LODR) 2015 , we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on February 13, 2024 has approved the Un-audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended Dec 2023. Pursuant to Regulation of 30, 33, and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulation, 2015, we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on February 13, 2024 have approved the Un-audited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Report from the Statutory Auditor. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024