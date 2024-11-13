iifl-logo-icon 1
PNC Infratech Ltd Results

302.3
(-1.13%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:08 PM

PNC Infratech CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon

PNC Infratech: Related News

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

Top Stocks for today - 13th November 2024

13 Nov 2024|07:56 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Tata Chemicals, GSFC, Varun Beverages, etc.

PNC Infratech Lands ₹6,670 Crore Contracts for Key Road Projects in Maharashtra

PNC Infratech Lands ₹6,670 Crore Contracts for Key Road Projects in Maharashtra

16 Oct 2024|12:44 PM

The construction timeline is 30 months, and PNC Infra negotiated the bid from an initial ₹2,486 Crore.

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today - 16th October 2024

16 Oct 2024|09:20 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Cochin Shipyard, Rallis India, G R Infraprojects, etc.

PNC Infratech Bags Major Infrastructure Contract Worth ₹2,040 Crore from CIDCO

PNC Infratech Bags Major Infrastructure Contract Worth ₹2,040 Crore from CIDCO

14 Oct 2024|02:18 PM

The project scope includes constructing 20-meter-wide roads, major and minor structures like flyovers, minor bridges, and vehicular underpasses (VUPs), as well as pedestrian underpasses (PUPs).

PNC Infratech Wins ₹2,090 Crore CIDCO Project

PNC Infratech Wins ₹2,090 Crore CIDCO Project

10 Oct 2024|12:57 PM

The project, awarded on October 9, 2024, involves the integrated development of 20-metre wide roads and above, including flyovers, minor bridges, and street lighting under the NAINA project.

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 10th October 2024

10 Oct 2024|08:57 AM

Here are some of the stocks the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Britannia Industries, PNC Infratech, etc.

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 28th August 2024

28 Aug 2024|09:50 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: LTIMindtree, ICICI Prudential, and Bharti Airtel, etc.

