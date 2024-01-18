|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|18 Jan 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|2
|100
|Interim
|Board approved:- 1. Declared Interim Dividend of Rs. 2/- per equity share (100%) of face value of Rs. 2/- each for the financial year ending on March 31, 2024; such Dividend will be paid on and aOer February 13, 2024 to those Members enOtled thereto.
