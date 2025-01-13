Praveg Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.62
28.96
18.48
18.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
257.14
83.53
9.2
0.67
Net Worth
287.76
112.49
27.68
19.15
Minority Interest
Debt
62.12
1.81
5.51
3.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.52
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
354.4
114.3
33.19
22.94
Fixed Assets
196.23
41.47
10.6
5.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.11
0.22
0.21
0.21
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0.13
0.44
0.46
Networking Capital
55.97
50.01
21.57
7.72
Inventories
12.1
11.74
4.43
4.29
Inventory Days
34.58
Sundry Debtors
19.97
16.28
13.69
5.81
Debtor Days
46.84
Other Current Assets
33.96
33.29
8.2
1.75
Sundry Creditors
-6.58
-6.45
-2.86
-2.77
Creditor Days
22.33
Other Current Liabilities
-3.48
-4.85
-1.89
-1.36
Cash
102.08
22.49
0.37
9.16
Total Assets
354.39
114.32
33.19
22.95
