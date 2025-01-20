Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.85
-1.01
Op profit growth
151.09
55.15
EBIT growth
152.87
30.68
Net profit growth
194.23
33.78
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
35.1
10.64
6.79
EBIT margin
32.21
9.7
7.34
Net profit margin
23.7
6.13
4.53
RoCE
73.78
35.54
RoNW
15.89
6.9
RoA
13.56
5.61
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
5.81
2.06
5.36
Dividend per share
4
1.5
0
Cash EPS
4.92
1.45
4.5
Book value per share
10.3
7.97
22.69
Valuation ratios
P/E
11.13
4.39
0.5
P/CEPS
13.14
6.23
0.6
P/B
6.27
1.13
0.12
EV/EBIDTA
7.03
2.3
0.77
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
34.44
0
0
Tax payout
-24.7
-29.96
-28.79
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
80.18
83.28
Inventory days
27.1
13.49
Creditor days
-49.08
-31.67
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-43.61
-10.62
-11.45
Net debt / equity
-0.28
-0.08
0.19
Net debt / op. profit
-0.33
-0.18
0.56
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
Employee costs
-8.32
-7.25
-5.82
Other costs
-56.57
-82.09
-87.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.