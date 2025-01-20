iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Praveg Ltd Key Ratios

733
(1.88%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:34:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Praveg Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.85

-1.01

Op profit growth

151.09

55.15

EBIT growth

152.87

30.68

Net profit growth

194.23

33.78

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

35.1

10.64

6.79

EBIT margin

32.21

9.7

7.34

Net profit margin

23.7

6.13

4.53

RoCE

73.78

35.54

RoNW

15.89

6.9

RoA

13.56

5.61

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

5.81

2.06

5.36

Dividend per share

4

1.5

0

Cash EPS

4.92

1.45

4.5

Book value per share

10.3

7.97

22.69

Valuation ratios

P/E

11.13

4.39

0.5

P/CEPS

13.14

6.23

0.6

P/B

6.27

1.13

0.12

EV/EBIDTA

7.03

2.3

0.77

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

34.44

0

0

Tax payout

-24.7

-29.96

-28.79

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

80.18

83.28

Inventory days

27.1

13.49

Creditor days

-49.08

-31.67

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-43.61

-10.62

-11.45

Net debt / equity

-0.28

-0.08

0.19

Net debt / op. profit

-0.33

-0.18

0.56

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

Employee costs

-8.32

-7.25

-5.82

Other costs

-56.57

-82.09

-87.38

Praveg : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Praveg Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.