Praveg Ltd Cash Flow Statement

701.55
(-4.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Praveg FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.32

5.2

-0.15

-0.24

Depreciation

-1.64

-0.96

0

0

Tax paid

-3.52

-1.56

0

0

Working capital

3.45

13.21

0.04

-0.35

Other operating items

Operating

12.6

15.88

-0.11

-0.59

Capital expenditure

3.51

6

0

0

Free cash flow

16.11

21.88

-0.11

-0.59

Equity raised

-10.12

1.02

-9.1

-9.1

Investing

0

0.21

0

0

Financing

1.96

1.89

0.29

0.69

Dividends paid

3.7

0

0

0

Net in cash

11.64

25.01

-8.93

-9

