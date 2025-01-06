Praveg Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.32
5.2
-0.15
-0.24
Depreciation
-1.64
-0.96
0
0
Tax paid
-3.52
-1.56
0
0
Working capital
3.45
13.21
0.04
-0.35
Other operating items
Operating
12.6
15.88
-0.11
-0.59
Capital expenditure
3.51
6
0
0
Free cash flow
16.11
21.88
-0.11
-0.59
Equity raised
-10.12
1.02
-9.1
-9.1
Investing
0
0.21
0
0
Financing
1.96
1.89
0.29
0.69
Dividends paid
3.7
0
0
0
Net in cash
11.64
25.01
-8.93
-9
