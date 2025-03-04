Praveg Ties Up with IHCL to Manage Luxury Resort in Lakshadweep

Praveg Ltd. has entered into a hotel management agreement with the Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL) for the operations of its luxury resort, Praveg Atoll, in Bangaram Island, Lakshadweep.

Under this agreement, IHCL will operate the Praveg Atoll under its SeleQtions brand with a focus on luxury. The partnership is a significant move for Praveg Ltd. to broaden its base in the luxury hospitality industry and enhance its presence in one of India’s most sought-after travel destinations.

IHCL will have complete operational management of the resort with a commitment to providing world-class hospitality, as well as ensuring sustainable tourism practices on the island.

The hospitality conglomerate will bring its signature portfolio, featuring fine dining, premium spa services, and bespoke leisure experiences to a new level of service for an unforgettable stay. IHCL’s robust loyalty programs and the SeleQtions branding are likely to help attract highend travelers, growing the resort’s offer to premium guests.

The collaboration aligns with IHCL’s distinct expertise in the luxury hospitality sector, as well as helps it fulfill its commitment to environmental sustainability, while capturing the eco-sensitivity of Bangaram Island. Chairman, Praveg Ltd, Vishnukumar Patel said, “We are excited to partner with IHCL, a pioneer and leader in the industry.