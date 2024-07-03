SectorHotels & Restaurants
Open₹737.05
Prev. Close₹737.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹263.38
Day's High₹740
Day's Low₹694.95
52 Week's High₹1,300
52 Week's Low₹641.5
Book Value₹166.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,811.8
P/E161
EPS4.58
Divi. Yield0.13
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
30.62
28.96
18.48
18.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
257.14
83.53
9.2
0.67
Net Worth
287.76
112.49
27.68
19.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
45.27
59.51
0.02
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-23.93
2,05,515.59
-67.24
2,31,921
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.77
-4.32
-0.04
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
14.32
5.2
-0.15
-0.24
Depreciation
-1.64
-0.96
0
0
Tax paid
-3.52
-1.56
0
0
Working capital
3.45
13.21
0.04
-0.35
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-23.93
2,05,515.59
-67.24
2,31,921
Op profit growth
149.46
-4,158.14
-36.36
-45.16
EBIT growth
154.9
-3,780.99
-36.13
-6.37
Net profit growth
196.3
-2,368.39
-34.5
-207.38
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
91.6
84.48
45.25
45.32
59.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
91.6
84.48
45.25
45.32
59.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.96
0.38
0.04
0.33
0.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
INDHOTEL
871.9
|99.76
|1,24,109.06
|254.46
|0.2
|1,035.33
|72.95
EIH Ltd
EIHOTEL
428.05
|44.31
|26,768.71
|114.43
|0.28
|520.72
|59.02
Chalet Hotels Ltd
CHALET
994.7
|237.97
|21,727.01
|-130.46
|0
|360.91
|129.85
Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd
LEMONTREE
158.8
|119.4
|12,580.87
|19.36
|0
|86.94
|15.05
Juniper Hotels Ltd
JUNIPER
363.05
|261.19
|8,077.95
|-19.39
|0
|185.12
|117.48
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Paraskumar Maneklal Patel
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Vishnukumar Vitthaldas Patel
Independent Director
Keyoor Madhusudan Bakshi
Independent Director
Ajit Panda
Independent Director
Jaladhi Shah
Independent Director
Rajendrakumar Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mukesh Chaudhary
Independent Director
POOJA YADAV
Executive Director
Bijalben K Parikh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Praveg Ltd
Summary
Praveg Limited was formerly incorporated as Sword & Shield Pharma Limited on March 23, 1992 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat State. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement on March 7, 1995. Thereafter, the name of the Company changed from Sword & Shield Pharma Limited to Praveg Communications (India) Limited dated December 2, 2020. Further, the Company changed the name from Praveg Communications (India) Limited to Praveg Limited on November 28, 2022. Founded in year 2005, the Company is a renowned name for offering creative solutions across varied media and domains on a turnkey basis. Presently, it is engaged in business of providing services of Advertising, Hospitality, Management and Organization of Events and Exhibitions. Initially, the Company was engaged in the business of Manufacturing and Trading of Pharmaceutical and other allied Pharmaceutical Products which was closed down in the year 2015-16 by selling of the its Manufacturing Unit i.e. Factory Land and Building through Slump Sale.TheBoard of Directors at its meeting held on 26th April,2017 had approved the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between the erstwhile Company i.e., Sword & Shield Pharma Limited and Praveg Communications Limited. Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation, entire investments of Praveg Communications Limited, including investments in subsidiary companies was transferred to Praveg Communications (India) Limited (Formerly known as Sword and Shield Pharma Limited). Further,
Read More
The Praveg Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹701.55 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Praveg Ltd is ₹1811.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Praveg Ltd is 161 and 4.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Praveg Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Praveg Ltd is ₹641.5 and ₹1300 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Praveg Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 182.89%, 3 Years at 70.72%, 1 Year at -11.77%, 6 Month at -11.78%, 3 Month at -3.84% and 1 Month at 4.73%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.