Praveg Ltd Share Price

701.55
(-4.86%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open737.05
  • Day's High740
  • 52 Wk High1,300
  • Prev. Close737.4
  • Day's Low694.95
  • 52 Wk Low 641.5
  • Turnover (lac)263.38
  • P/E161
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value166.38
  • EPS4.58
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,811.8
  • Div. Yield0.13
Praveg Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Hotels & Restaurants

Open

737.05

Prev. Close

737.4

Turnover(Lac.)

263.38

Day's High

740

Day's Low

694.95

52 Week's High

1,300

52 Week's Low

641.5

Book Value

166.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,811.8

P/E

161

EPS

4.58

Divi. Yield

0.13

Praveg Ltd Corporate Action

4 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

Praveg Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Praveg Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024May-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 45.97%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 45.97%

Non-Promoter- 14.87%

Institutions: 14.87%

Non-Institutions: 39.15%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Praveg Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

30.62

28.96

18.48

18.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

257.14

83.53

9.2

0.67

Net Worth

287.76

112.49

27.68

19.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

45.27

59.51

0.02

0.08

yoy growth (%)

-23.93

2,05,515.59

-67.24

2,31,921

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.77

-4.32

-0.04

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

14.32

5.2

-0.15

-0.24

Depreciation

-1.64

-0.96

0

0

Tax paid

-3.52

-1.56

0

0

Working capital

3.45

13.21

0.04

-0.35

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-23.93

2,05,515.59

-67.24

2,31,921

Op profit growth

149.46

-4,158.14

-36.36

-45.16

EBIT growth

154.9

-3,780.99

-36.13

-6.37

Net profit growth

196.3

-2,368.39

-34.5

-207.38

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

91.6

84.48

45.25

45.32

59.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

91.6

84.48

45.25

45.32

59.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.96

0.38

0.04

0.33

0.36

Praveg Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Indian Hotels Co Ltd

INDHOTEL

871.9

99.761,24,109.06254.460.21,035.3372.95

EIH Ltd

EIHOTEL

428.05

44.3126,768.71114.430.28520.7259.02

Chalet Hotels Ltd

CHALET

994.7

237.9721,727.01-130.460360.91129.85

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd

LEMONTREE

158.8

119.412,580.8719.36086.9415.05

Juniper Hotels Ltd

JUNIPER

363.05

261.198,077.95-19.390185.12117.48

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Praveg Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Paraskumar Maneklal Patel

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Vishnukumar Vitthaldas Patel

Independent Director

Keyoor Madhusudan Bakshi

Independent Director

Ajit Panda

Independent Director

Jaladhi Shah

Independent Director

Rajendrakumar Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mukesh Chaudhary

Independent Director

POOJA YADAV

Executive Director

Bijalben K Parikh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Praveg Ltd

Summary

Praveg Limited was formerly incorporated as Sword & Shield Pharma Limited on March 23, 1992 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat State. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement on March 7, 1995. Thereafter, the name of the Company changed from Sword & Shield Pharma Limited to Praveg Communications (India) Limited dated December 2, 2020. Further, the Company changed the name from Praveg Communications (India) Limited to Praveg Limited on November 28, 2022. Founded in year 2005, the Company is a renowned name for offering creative solutions across varied media and domains on a turnkey basis. Presently, it is engaged in business of providing services of Advertising, Hospitality, Management and Organization of Events and Exhibitions. Initially, the Company was engaged in the business of Manufacturing and Trading of Pharmaceutical and other allied Pharmaceutical Products which was closed down in the year 2015-16 by selling of the its Manufacturing Unit i.e. Factory Land and Building through Slump Sale.TheBoard of Directors at its meeting held on 26th April,2017 had approved the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between the erstwhile Company i.e., Sword & Shield Pharma Limited and Praveg Communications Limited. Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation, entire investments of Praveg Communications Limited, including investments in subsidiary companies was transferred to Praveg Communications (India) Limited (Formerly known as Sword and Shield Pharma Limited). Further,
Company FAQs

What is the Praveg Ltd share price today?

The Praveg Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹701.55 today.

What is the Market Cap of Praveg Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Praveg Ltd is ₹1811.80 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Praveg Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Praveg Ltd is 161 and 4.43 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Praveg Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Praveg Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Praveg Ltd is ₹641.5 and ₹1300 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Praveg Ltd?

Praveg Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 182.89%, 3 Years at 70.72%, 1 Year at -11.77%, 6 Month at -11.78%, 3 Month at -3.84% and 1 Month at 4.73%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Praveg Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Praveg Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 45.97 %
Institutions - 14.87 %
Public - 39.15 %

