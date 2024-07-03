Summary

Praveg Limited was formerly incorporated as Sword & Shield Pharma Limited on March 23, 1992 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat State. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement on March 7, 1995. Thereafter, the name of the Company changed from Sword & Shield Pharma Limited to Praveg Communications (India) Limited dated December 2, 2020. Further, the Company changed the name from Praveg Communications (India) Limited to Praveg Limited on November 28, 2022. Founded in year 2005, the Company is a renowned name for offering creative solutions across varied media and domains on a turnkey basis. Presently, it is engaged in business of providing services of Advertising, Hospitality, Management and Organization of Events and Exhibitions. Initially, the Company was engaged in the business of Manufacturing and Trading of Pharmaceutical and other allied Pharmaceutical Products which was closed down in the year 2015-16 by selling of the its Manufacturing Unit i.e. Factory Land and Building through Slump Sale.TheBoard of Directors at its meeting held on 26th April,2017 had approved the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between the erstwhile Company i.e., Sword & Shield Pharma Limited and Praveg Communications Limited. Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation, entire investments of Praveg Communications Limited, including investments in subsidiary companies was transferred to Praveg Communications (India) Limited (Formerly known as Sword and Shield Pharma Limited). Further,

