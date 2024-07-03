Praveg Ltd Summary

Praveg Limited was formerly incorporated as Sword & Shield Pharma Limited on March 23, 1992 with the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat State. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement on March 7, 1995. Thereafter, the name of the Company changed from Sword & Shield Pharma Limited to Praveg Communications (India) Limited dated December 2, 2020. Further, the Company changed the name from Praveg Communications (India) Limited to Praveg Limited on November 28, 2022. Founded in year 2005, the Company is a renowned name for offering creative solutions across varied media and domains on a turnkey basis. Presently, it is engaged in business of providing services of Advertising, Hospitality, Management and Organization of Events and Exhibitions. Initially, the Company was engaged in the business of Manufacturing and Trading of Pharmaceutical and other allied Pharmaceutical Products which was closed down in the year 2015-16 by selling of the its Manufacturing Unit i.e. Factory Land and Building through Slump Sale.TheBoard of Directors at its meeting held on 26th April,2017 had approved the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between the erstwhile Company i.e., Sword & Shield Pharma Limited and Praveg Communications Limited. Pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation, entire investments of Praveg Communications Limited, including investments in subsidiary companies was transferred to Praveg Communications (India) Limited (Formerly known as Sword and Shield Pharma Limited). Further, the merger of Praveg Communications Limited with Sword and Shield Pharma Limited with effect from April 1, 2016, has led to creation of Praveg Communications (India) Limited. Post-merger, the Company is a leading Advertising company in Exhibition and Event Management. It is is also into the Hospitality sector. Apart from these, it is having an in-house modern design studio, a team of qualified and experienced professionals and sophisticated event infrastructure. During the year 2020-21, the Company transferred its entire holding of 50.20% in Praveg Tourism Private Limited on September 15, 2020, and post the aforesaid transfer, Praveg Tourism Private Limited has ceased to be its Subsidiary.In year 2022, the Company acquired land at 4 locations, mainly Jawai, Velavadar, Ranthambore & Udaipur for development of high-end hospitality projects.The Company had incorporated two wholly owned Subsidiaries i.e. Praveg Adalaj Tourism Infrastructure Private Limited and Praveg Safaris Kenya Limited in FY 2022-23.