|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|17 Sep 2024
|AGM 30/09/2024 The Twenty-Ninth Annual General Meeting will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.09.2024) The gist of proceedings of 29th AGM held on September 30, 2024 is attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) The voting results of the 29th AGM of the company held on Monday, September 30, 2024, along with Scrutinizers Report on e-voting(remote e-voting and e-voting at the Meeting) is attached herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/10/2024)
