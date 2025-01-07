Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
45.27
59.51
0.02
0.08
yoy growth (%)
-23.93
2,05,515.59
-67.24
2,31,921
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-3.77
-4.32
-0.04
-0.04
As % of sales
8.33
7.25
156.82
47.84
Other costs
-25.62
-48.83
-0.14
-0.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
56.6
82.05
484.8
330.95
Operating profit
15.87
6.36
-0.15
-0.24
OPM
35.05
10.68
-541.62
-278.79
Depreciation
-1.64
-0.96
0
0
Interest expense
-0.33
-0.54
0
-6.61
Other income
0.42
0.35
0
0
Profit before tax
14.32
5.2
-0.15
-0.24
Taxes
-3.52
-1.56
0
0
Tax rate
-24.6
-30.04
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
10.79
3.64
-0.15
-0.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
10.79
3.64
-0.16
-0.24
yoy growth (%)
196.3
-2,368.39
-34.5
-207.38
NPM
23.85
6.12
-555.04
-277.57
