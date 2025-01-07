iifl-logo-icon 1
Praveg Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

720
(2.63%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

45.27

59.51

0.02

0.08

yoy growth (%)

-23.93

2,05,515.59

-67.24

2,31,921

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-3.77

-4.32

-0.04

-0.04

As % of sales

8.33

7.25

156.82

47.84

Other costs

-25.62

-48.83

-0.14

-0.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

56.6

82.05

484.8

330.95

Operating profit

15.87

6.36

-0.15

-0.24

OPM

35.05

10.68

-541.62

-278.79

Depreciation

-1.64

-0.96

0

0

Interest expense

-0.33

-0.54

0

-6.61

Other income

0.42

0.35

0

0

Profit before tax

14.32

5.2

-0.15

-0.24

Taxes

-3.52

-1.56

0

0

Tax rate

-24.6

-30.04

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

10.79

3.64

-0.15

-0.24

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

10.79

3.64

-0.16

-0.24

yoy growth (%)

196.3

-2,368.39

-34.5

-207.38

NPM

23.85

6.12

-555.04

-277.57

