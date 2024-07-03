Praveg Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
59.07
65.7
28.37
23.35
36.63
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
59.07
65.7
28.37
23.35
36.63
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.98
0.1
0.03
0.35
0.25
Total Income
61.06
65.81
28.4
23.7
36.88
Total Expenditure
38.37
30.44
16.14
14.99
37.4
PBIDT
22.68
35.37
12.27
8.71
-0.52
Interest
0.73
0.45
0.38
0.15
0.39
PBDT
21.95
34.92
11.89
8.56
-0.91
Depreciation
9.34
3.83
1.8
1.03
0.69
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.25
7.84
2.53
1.89
0.09
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
-0.03
Reported Profit After Tax
11.36
23.25
7.56
5.64
-1.66
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
11.36
23.25
7.56
5.64
-1.66
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
11.36
23.25
7.56
5.64
-1.66
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.02
12.58
4.09
3.05
-0.9
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
20
0
Equity
22.84
18.48
18.48
18.48
18.48
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
38.39
53.83
43.24
37.3
-1.41
PBDTM(%)
37.15
53.15
41.91
36.65
-2.48
PATM(%)
19.23
35.38
26.64
24.15
-4.53
