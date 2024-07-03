iifl-logo-icon 1
Praveg Ltd Nine Monthly Results

704
(-2.09%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

59.07

65.7

28.37

23.35

36.63

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

59.07

65.7

28.37

23.35

36.63

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.98

0.1

0.03

0.35

0.25

Total Income

61.06

65.81

28.4

23.7

36.88

Total Expenditure

38.37

30.44

16.14

14.99

37.4

PBIDT

22.68

35.37

12.27

8.71

-0.52

Interest

0.73

0.45

0.38

0.15

0.39

PBDT

21.95

34.92

11.89

8.56

-0.91

Depreciation

9.34

3.83

1.8

1.03

0.69

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.25

7.84

2.53

1.89

0.09

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

-0.03

Reported Profit After Tax

11.36

23.25

7.56

5.64

-1.66

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

11.36

23.25

7.56

5.64

-1.66

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

11.36

23.25

7.56

5.64

-1.66

EPS (Unit Curr.)

5.02

12.58

4.09

3.05

-0.9

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

20

0

Equity

22.84

18.48

18.48

18.48

18.48

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

38.39

53.83

43.24

37.3

-1.41

PBDTM(%)

37.15

53.15

41.91

36.65

-2.48

PATM(%)

19.23

35.38

26.64

24.15

-4.53

