Board Meeting 8 Jan 2025 8 Jan 2025

Outcome of Board Meeting

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Praveg Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Further to intimation dated September 26 2024 relating to Closure of Trading Window the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. In continuation of our intimation dated November 05, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, we hereby attach the outcome of the Board meeting held on Thursday, November 14, 2024 (commenced at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 03:55 p.m.) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Praveg Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Further to intimation dated June 26 2024 relating to Closure of Trading Window the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company shall remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

Praveg Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated audited financial results of the Company for the quarter / year ended March 31 2024; and recommend final dividend on equity shares of the Company. In continuation of our letter dated May 20, 2024, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, has inter alia, considered and approved as attached. Audited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 The Board approved the Execution of the Share Purchase and Share Subscription Agreement. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 4 Apr 2024 1 Apr 2024

Praveg Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve proposal for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares convertibles and / or any other eligible securities on a preferential / rights / qualified institutional placement or any other permissible mode / and / or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company. Further the trading window for dealing in equity shares of the Company by the Insiders covered under Companys Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities has already been closed from April 1 2024 and shall remained closed till 48 hours after the declaration and publication of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. the Board of Directors (Board) of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. April 04, 2024 have approved, inter alia, the following: i) The issuance of up to 10,27,224 equity shares, on preferential basis ii) The issuance of 11,72,776 convertible warrants, on preferential basis; iii) To apply for surrender of Channel permission with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India (MIB) for the News and Current Affairs TV Channel with the name and logo Praveg Accelerating Ideas; and iv) Convening an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 through video conferencing or other audio-visual means, to seek necessary approval of the members, for the aforementioned issuance. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company commenced at 11:30 a.m. and concluded at 03:15 p.m. The Board of Directors approved the issuance of 10,27,224 equity shares and 11,72,776 convertible warrants, on preferential basis. In continuation to outcome of the Board Meeting submitted earlier today, we regret to inform you that an inadvertent error occurred in the publishing of the list of the proposed allottees. We are taking immediate steps to correct this error and provide a revised submission of the Outcome of the Board Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/04/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024