iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

25.38
(1.97%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

41.35

41.35

41.35

41.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.26

-9.71

-16.29

-10.6

Net Worth

32.09

31.64

25.06

30.75

Minority Interest

Debt

26.98

26.45

30.69

30.06

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

59.07

58.09

55.75

60.81

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

68.79

68.79

68.79

68.79

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-9.73

-10.71

-13.06

-8

Inventories

0

3.27

9.25

9.25

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.76

0

0

0

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

5.6

5.6

6.95

6.95

Sundry Creditors

-1.1

-1.11

-1.94

-1.97

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-14.99

-18.47

-27.32

-22.23

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

59.07

58.09

55.74

60.8

Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.