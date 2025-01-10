Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.35
41.35
41.35
41.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.26
-9.71
-16.29
-10.6
Net Worth
32.09
31.64
25.06
30.75
Minority Interest
Debt
26.98
26.45
30.69
30.06
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
59.07
58.09
55.75
60.81
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
68.79
68.79
68.79
68.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-9.73
-10.71
-13.06
-8
Inventories
0
3.27
9.25
9.25
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.76
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5.6
5.6
6.95
6.95
Sundry Creditors
-1.1
-1.11
-1.94
-1.97
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-14.99
-18.47
-27.32
-22.23
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
59.07
58.09
55.74
60.8
