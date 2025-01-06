iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

23.48
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

31.97

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-5.21

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.43

-0.18

-0.41

-0.89

As % of sales

0

0

0

2.8

Other costs

-1.69

-3.06

-1.79

-27.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

87.13

Operating profit

-2.13

-3.24

-2.2

3.21

OPM

0

0

0

10.05

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

-2.01

-1.86

-1.59

-1.01

Other income

0

0

4.02

0

Profit before tax

-4.16

-5.12

0.2

2.19

Taxes

0

-1.76

-0.06

2.02

Tax rate

0

34.43

-32.13

92.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-4.16

-6.89

0.13

4.21

Exceptional items

-109.57

-9.01

0

0

Net profit

-113.74

-15.9

0.13

4.21

yoy growth (%)

614.97

-11,783.99

-96.77

2.12

NPM

0

0

0

13.19

Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.