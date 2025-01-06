Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
31.97
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-5.21
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.43
-0.18
-0.41
-0.89
As % of sales
0
0
0
2.8
Other costs
-1.69
-3.06
-1.79
-27.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
87.13
Operating profit
-2.13
-3.24
-2.2
3.21
OPM
0
0
0
10.05
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
-2.01
-1.86
-1.59
-1.01
Other income
0
0
4.02
0
Profit before tax
-4.16
-5.12
0.2
2.19
Taxes
0
-1.76
-0.06
2.02
Tax rate
0
34.43
-32.13
92.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-4.16
-6.89
0.13
4.21
Exceptional items
-109.57
-9.01
0
0
Net profit
-113.74
-15.9
0.13
4.21
yoy growth (%)
614.97
-11,783.99
-96.77
2.12
NPM
0
0
0
13.19
