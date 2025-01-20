Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
11.28
-97.74
-44.94
Op profit growth
-92.15
49.86
-110.57
-55.48
EBIT growth
-91.87
-169.97
-78.22
-48.3
Net profit growth
649.04
-2,148.4
-74.91
-53.97
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-7.42
-94.65
-70.28
14.95
EBIT margin
-7.71
-94.95
151
15.6
Net profit margin
-5,575.11
-744.29
40.43
3.62
RoCE
-0.12
-1.03
0.94
3.43
RoNW
-26.52
-2.21
0.1
0.38
RoA
-22.57
-2.02
0.06
0.19
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
0
0.18
0.25
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-27.18
-3.63
0.17
0.23
Book value per share
12.04
39.18
42.79
43.05
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
0
27.77
34.92
P/CEPS
-1.29
28.85
36.45
P/B
0.11
0.11
0.2
EV/EBIDTA
-19.87
11.96
15.53
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
29.39
58.24
-35.64
-177.54
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
2,930.31
3,351.26
5,967.7
166.24
Inventory days
1,674.72
1,674.72
11,614.04
588.14
Creditor days
-1,703.08
-1,084.98
-2,594.06
-234.07
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0.07
1.02
-1.71
-0.92
Net debt / equity
0.36
0.11
0.06
1.06
Net debt / op. profit
-122.06
-9.66
-9.61
15.7
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-21.73
-30.44
-58.01
-4.02
Other costs
-85.69
-164.21
-112.27
-81.02
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.