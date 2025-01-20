iifl-logo-icon 1
Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Key Ratios

25.36
(1.97%)
Jan 20, 2025|11:34:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

11.28

-97.74

-44.94

Op profit growth

-92.15

49.86

-110.57

-55.48

EBIT growth

-91.87

-169.97

-78.22

-48.3

Net profit growth

649.04

-2,148.4

-74.91

-53.97

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-7.42

-94.65

-70.28

14.95

EBIT margin

-7.71

-94.95

151

15.6

Net profit margin

-5,575.11

-744.29

40.43

3.62

RoCE

-0.12

-1.03

0.94

3.43

RoNW

-26.52

-2.21

0.1

0.38

RoA

-22.57

-2.02

0.06

0.19

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

0

0.18

0.25

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-27.18

-3.63

0.17

0.23

Book value per share

12.04

39.18

42.79

43.05

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

0

27.77

34.92

P/CEPS

-1.29

28.85

36.45

P/B

0.11

0.11

0.2

EV/EBIDTA

-19.87

11.96

15.53

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

29.39

58.24

-35.64

-177.54

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

2,930.31

3,351.26

5,967.7

166.24

Inventory days

1,674.72

1,674.72

11,614.04

588.14

Creditor days

-1,703.08

-1,084.98

-2,594.06

-234.07

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0.07

1.02

-1.71

-0.92

Net debt / equity

0.36

0.11

0.06

1.06

Net debt / op. profit

-122.06

-9.66

-9.61

15.7

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-21.73

-30.44

-58.01

-4.02

Other costs

-85.69

-164.21

-112.27

-81.02

