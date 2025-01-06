Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-4.16
-5.12
0.2
2.19
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
-1.76
-0.06
2.02
Working capital
-3.22
-4.36
-8.09
-14.78
Other operating items
Operating
-7.39
-11.26
-7.96
-10.57
Capital expenditure
0.01
0
-9.29
0
Free cash flow
-7.38
-11.26
-17.25
-10.57
Equity raised
233.33
264.9
264.52
256.08
Investing
-71.3
0
-5.5
0.65
Financing
24.19
16.2
8.05
3.49
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
178.83
269.84
249.8
249.65
