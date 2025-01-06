iifl-logo-icon 1
Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

23.48
(2.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-4.16

-5.12

0.2

2.19

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

-1.76

-0.06

2.02

Working capital

-3.22

-4.36

-8.09

-14.78

Other operating items

Operating

-7.39

-11.26

-7.96

-10.57

Capital expenditure

0.01

0

-9.29

0

Free cash flow

-7.38

-11.26

-17.25

-10.57

Equity raised

233.33

264.9

264.52

256.08

Investing

-71.3

0

-5.5

0.65

Financing

24.19

16.2

8.05

3.49

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

178.83

269.84

249.8

249.65

