Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0
0
0
0
4.98
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0
0
4.98
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.33
0.26
0.02
0
0.02
Total Income
0.33
0.26
0.02
0
5
Total Expenditure
0.26
0.6
0.94
0.36
3.64
PBIDT
0.07
-0.35
-0.93
-0.36
1.35
Interest
0
0
0.05
0
0.05
PBDT
0.07
-0.35
-0.98
-0.36
1.31
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0.07
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.07
-0.35
-1.04
-0.36
1.31
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.07
-0.35
-1.04
-0.36
1.31
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.07
-0.35
-1.04
-0.36
1.31
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.02
-0.08
-0.25
-0.09
0.32
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
41.35
41.35
41.35
41.35
41.35
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,67,87,345
1,67,87,345
0
1,67,87,345
1,67,87,345
Public Shareholding (%)
40.6
40.6
0
40.6
40.6
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
2,11,00,000
2,11,00,000
0
2,11,00,000
2,11,00,000
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
85.9
85.9
0
85.9
85.9
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
51.03
51.03
0
51.03
51.03
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
34,62,715
34,62,715
0
34,62,715
34,62,715
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
14.1
14.1
0
14.1
14.1
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
59.4
59.4
0
59.4
59.4
PBIDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
27.1
PBDTM(%)
0
0
0
0
26.3
PATM(%)
0
0
0
0
26.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.