Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Quarterly Results

23.94
(1.96%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0

0

0

0

4.98

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0

0

4.98

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.33

0.26

0.02

0

0.02

Total Income

0.33

0.26

0.02

0

5

Total Expenditure

0.26

0.6

0.94

0.36

3.64

PBIDT

0.07

-0.35

-0.93

-0.36

1.35

Interest

0

0

0.05

0

0.05

PBDT

0.07

-0.35

-0.98

-0.36

1.31

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0.07

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.07

-0.35

-1.04

-0.36

1.31

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.07

-0.35

-1.04

-0.36

1.31

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.07

-0.35

-1.04

-0.36

1.31

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.02

-0.08

-0.25

-0.09

0.32

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

41.35

41.35

41.35

41.35

41.35

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,67,87,345

1,67,87,345

0

1,67,87,345

1,67,87,345

Public Shareholding (%)

40.6

40.6

0

40.6

40.6

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

2,11,00,000

2,11,00,000

0

2,11,00,000

2,11,00,000

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

85.9

85.9

0

85.9

85.9

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

51.03

51.03

0

51.03

51.03

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

34,62,715

34,62,715

0

34,62,715

34,62,715

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

14.1

14.1

0

14.1

14.1

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

59.4

59.4

0

59.4

59.4

PBIDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

27.1

PBDTM(%)

0

0

0

0

26.3

PATM(%)

0

0

0

0

26.3

