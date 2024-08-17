iifl-logo-icon 1
Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Nine Monthly Results

24.41
(1.96%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2017Dec-2016

Gross Sales

4.98

0

0

0

2.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.98

0

0

0

2.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0.01

0

0

4.11

Total Income

5

0.01

0

0

6.13

Total Expenditure

4.3

1.24

2.66

1.69

1.88

PBIDT

0.7

-1.23

-2.66

-1.69

4.25

Interest

0.05

0.01

0

1.5

1.4

PBDT

0.65

-1.24

-2.66

-3.19

2.85

Depreciation

0

0

0

0.01

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0.93

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.65

-1.24

-2.66

-3.2

1.91

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.65

-1.24

-2.66

-3.2

1.91

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.65

-1.24

-2.66

-3.2

1.91

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.16

-0.3

-0.64

0

0.46

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

41.35

41.35

41.35

41.35

41.35

Public Shareholding (Number)

1,67,87,345

1,67,87,345

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

40.6

40.6

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

2,11,00,000

2,11,00,000

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

85.9

85.9

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

51.03

51.03

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

34,62,715

34,62,715

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

14.1

14.1

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

59.4

59.4

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

14.05

0

0

0

210.39

PBDTM(%)

13.05

0

0

0

141.08

PATM(%)

13.05

0

0

0

94.55

