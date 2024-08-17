Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Gross Sales
4.98
0
0
0
2.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.98
0
0
0
2.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0.01
0
0
4.11
Total Income
5
0.01
0
0
6.13
Total Expenditure
4.3
1.24
2.66
1.69
1.88
PBIDT
0.7
-1.23
-2.66
-1.69
4.25
Interest
0.05
0.01
0
1.5
1.4
PBDT
0.65
-1.24
-2.66
-3.19
2.85
Depreciation
0
0
0
0.01
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0.93
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.65
-1.24
-2.66
-3.2
1.91
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.65
-1.24
-2.66
-3.2
1.91
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.65
-1.24
-2.66
-3.2
1.91
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.16
-0.3
-0.64
0
0.46
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
41.35
41.35
41.35
41.35
41.35
Public Shareholding (Number)
1,67,87,345
1,67,87,345
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
40.6
40.6
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
2,11,00,000
2,11,00,000
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
85.9
85.9
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
51.03
51.03
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
34,62,715
34,62,715
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
14.1
14.1
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
59.4
59.4
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
14.05
0
0
0
210.39
PBDTM(%)
13.05
0
0
0
141.08
PATM(%)
13.05
0
0
0
94.55
