Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

23.02
(1.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

23.02

Prev. Close

22.57

Turnover(Lac.)

1.15

Day's High

23.02

Day's Low

23.02

52 Week's High

22.57

52 Week's Low

6.9

Book Value

7.75

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

95.19

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:54 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.40%

Non-Promoter- 0.13%

Institutions: 0.13%

Non-Institutions: 40.46%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

41.35

41.35

41.35

41.35

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-9.26

-9.71

-16.29

-10.6

Net Worth

32.09

31.64

25.06

30.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

31.97

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-5.21

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.43

-0.18

-0.41

-0.89

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-4.16

-5.12

0.2

2.19

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

-1.76

-0.06

2.02

Working capital

-3.22

-4.36

-8.09

-14.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-5.21

Op profit growth

-34.24

47.14

-168.62

-49.3

EBIT growth

-34.13

-281.27

-43.89

-50.84

Net profit growth

614.97

-11,783.99

-96.77

2.12

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2018

Gross Sales

4.98

4.5

0.4

0.71

2.02

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4.98

4.5

0.4

0.71

2.02

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

9.8

0

0

0

Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

K N Narayanan

Director

Raman Kuppurao

Managing Director

M Narayanamurthi

Independent Director

Gunti Sharadha

Additional Director

Gopalakrishnan Ramachandran

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Premier Energy and Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on March 25, 1988 with the name Premier Housing and Industrial Enterprises Limited and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 13, 1988. The Company changed their name from Premier Housing and Industrial Enterprises Limited to Premier Energy and Infrastructure Limited with effect from May 9, 2008.The Company is focused on the Construction, Housing Development and Energy Sector. PEIL undertook estate development projects with business focus on residential and commercial developments. It further has expanded to the sector of developing infrastructural facilities in the Power generation.The Company was established with a motive of institutionalizing the profitable activity of the Housing Development, which was mainly in the hands of individuals and partnership firms. The Company was established as one of the largest Housing Development companies in the country with accent on quality and cost reduction in construction cost. The company grew steadily and has been able to establish good track record and high degree of credibility in the areas of business of the company.The Companys Equity Shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) with effect from September 4, 2009.During the year 2009-10, the company came out with a Rights Issue. The company invested an amount of Rs 1850 lakh in Emas Engineers and Contractors Pvt Ltd, Chennai, by acquiring 60,24,050 Equity shares which represent 50.10% of eq
