Summary

Premier Energy and Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on March 25, 1988 with the name Premier Housing and Industrial Enterprises Limited and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 13, 1988. The Company changed their name from Premier Housing and Industrial Enterprises Limited to Premier Energy and Infrastructure Limited with effect from May 9, 2008.The Company is focused on the Construction, Housing Development and Energy Sector. PEIL undertook estate development projects with business focus on residential and commercial developments. It further has expanded to the sector of developing infrastructural facilities in the Power generation.The Company was established with a motive of institutionalizing the profitable activity of the Housing Development, which was mainly in the hands of individuals and partnership firms. The Company was established as one of the largest Housing Development companies in the country with accent on quality and cost reduction in construction cost. The company grew steadily and has been able to establish good track record and high degree of credibility in the areas of business of the company.The Companys Equity Shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) with effect from September 4, 2009.During the year 2009-10, the company came out with a Rights Issue. The company invested an amount of Rs 1850 lakh in Emas Engineers and Contractors Pvt Ltd, Chennai, by acquiring 60,24,050 Equity shares which represent 50.10% of eq

Read More