SectorConstruction
Open₹23.02
Prev. Close₹22.57
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.15
Day's High₹23.02
Day's Low₹23.02
52 Week's High₹22.57
52 Week's Low₹6.9
Book Value₹7.75
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)95.19
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
41.35
41.35
41.35
41.35
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-9.26
-9.71
-16.29
-10.6
Net Worth
32.09
31.64
25.06
30.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
31.97
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-5.21
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.43
-0.18
-0.41
-0.89
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-4.16
-5.12
0.2
2.19
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
-1.76
-0.06
2.02
Working capital
-3.22
-4.36
-8.09
-14.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-5.21
Op profit growth
-34.24
47.14
-168.62
-49.3
EBIT growth
-34.13
-281.27
-43.89
-50.84
Net profit growth
614.97
-11,783.99
-96.77
2.12
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
4.98
4.5
0.4
0.71
2.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4.98
4.5
0.4
0.71
2.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
9.8
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
K N Narayanan
Director
Raman Kuppurao
Managing Director
M Narayanamurthi
Independent Director
Gunti Sharadha
Additional Director
Gopalakrishnan Ramachandran
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Premier Energy and Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on March 25, 1988 with the name Premier Housing and Industrial Enterprises Limited and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 13, 1988. The Company changed their name from Premier Housing and Industrial Enterprises Limited to Premier Energy and Infrastructure Limited with effect from May 9, 2008.The Company is focused on the Construction, Housing Development and Energy Sector. PEIL undertook estate development projects with business focus on residential and commercial developments. It further has expanded to the sector of developing infrastructural facilities in the Power generation.The Company was established with a motive of institutionalizing the profitable activity of the Housing Development, which was mainly in the hands of individuals and partnership firms. The Company was established as one of the largest Housing Development companies in the country with accent on quality and cost reduction in construction cost. The company grew steadily and has been able to establish good track record and high degree of credibility in the areas of business of the company.The Companys Equity Shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) with effect from September 4, 2009.During the year 2009-10, the company came out with a Rights Issue. The company invested an amount of Rs 1850 lakh in Emas Engineers and Contractors Pvt Ltd, Chennai, by acquiring 60,24,050 Equity shares which represent 50.10% of eq
Read More
