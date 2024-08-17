Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Premier Energy and Infrastructure Limited was incorporated on March 25, 1988 with the name Premier Housing and Industrial Enterprises Limited and obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on June 13, 1988. The Company changed their name from Premier Housing and Industrial Enterprises Limited to Premier Energy and Infrastructure Limited with effect from May 9, 2008.The Company is focused on the Construction, Housing Development and Energy Sector. PEIL undertook estate development projects with business focus on residential and commercial developments. It further has expanded to the sector of developing infrastructural facilities in the Power generation.The Company was established with a motive of institutionalizing the profitable activity of the Housing Development, which was mainly in the hands of individuals and partnership firms. The Company was established as one of the largest Housing Development companies in the country with accent on quality and cost reduction in construction cost. The company grew steadily and has been able to establish good track record and high degree of credibility in the areas of business of the company.The Companys Equity Shares were listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd (BSE) with effect from September 4, 2009.During the year 2009-10, the company came out with a Rights Issue. The company invested an amount of Rs 1850 lakh in Emas Engineers and Contractors Pvt Ltd, Chennai, by acquiring 60,24,050 Equity shares which represent 50.10% of equity share capital of EMAS. EMAS is engaged in the business of real estate development and contractor primarily having its operation in the state of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.The Honble High Court of Madras vide its Order dated November 30, 2011 sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of Valagam Power Projects Private Limited ( (VPPL) and Blackgold Chemicals Private Limited (BGPL) with the Company with effect from July 01, 2010.The first phase of 56 MW Tadipatari Project was completed in 2012-13. Premier is now in an expansion mode and is moving toward provided additional services. After promoting approx 1 million Sq. ft of commercial and residential area, Company is looking at investing in Companies which in in the business of infrastructure development including Manufacturing, Ancillary, Construction, Real Estate, SEZ, Software and BPO. The Company seeks moving in the EPC domain of Engineering, Procurement and Construction. Another Sector that it is aiming to move into Power. We are looking forward to the coming days where it would own - either directly or through subsidiaries, power plants - harnessing both nature and the conventional sources like Coal, Gas, Lignite and Oil.