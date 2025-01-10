TO

THE MEMBERS OF

PREMIER ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Qualified

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Premier Energy & Infrastructure Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash Flows ended on that date, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the effects of the matters described in the ‘Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required; and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

(i) The Company had a unconfirmed/un-reconciled balances of outstanding trade payables of Rs. 31,97,892 and same are over 48 months, the provisioning/write off of such bad debts and write back of liabilities could not be ascertained. Due to unavailability of sufficient appropriate audit evidence to corroborate managements assessment of recoverability of the above said amounts and as these are outstanding for more than 48 months, we are unable to comment on the recoverability of the same.

Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern

We draw attention to note no. 33 of the standalone financial results, which indicates that the companys has accumulated losses and no active business operations in the recent past. These conditions indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast a significant doubt on the companys ability as going concern.

However, the Ind AS financial statements of the Company have been prepared on a going concern basis for the reasons stated in the said note.

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (‘SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Statement section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘the ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, Material Uncertainty Related to Going Concern and Emphasis of matter section, we have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the consolidated financial statements, standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw attention to:

a) Note 34 in the Notes to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements regarding the delisting of Companys shares by the Bombay Stock Exchange

b) The Company has written back payables as stated in Note 20.1 to the Standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above matters.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2016, as amended from time to time, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone financial Statement

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Statement as a whole is free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act, will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of the managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Statement, including the disclosures, and whether the Statement represents the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the Emphasis of matter. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

Further to our comments in Annexure A, as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and except for the possible effect of the matter described in the Basis for Qualified opinion section above, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion section above, in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Cash Flow Statement and the statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) Except for the effects of the matter described in the Basis of Qualified Opinion section above, In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B", which contains a qualified opinion.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its standalone financial position in the standalone Ind AS financial statements - Refer Note No. 28 to the standalone Ind AS financial statements

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Benefi ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Benefi ciaries;

(b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Benefi ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Benefi ciaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. No dividend have been declared or paid during the year by the company.

(h) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

The Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which does not have the audit trail (edit log) feature as required under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014. Consequently, we were unable to verify the operation and preservation of the audit trail throughout the year.

(g) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16), In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The annexure referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of Premier Energy and Infrastructure Limited on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

i. a. A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

B. The Company does not have any intangible assets. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verifi ed by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verifi cation.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, does not hold any immovable property as on 31st March 2024. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(i)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. a. The management has conducted physical verifi cation of inventory which primarily comprise properties for sale at reasonable intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of verifi cation is reasonable. No discrepancy of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed on physical verifi cation of stocks by the management as compared to book records.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not been sanctioned during any point of time of the year, working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made investments in, nor provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(iii)(a), 3(iii)(b), 3(iii)(c), 3(iii)(d), 3(iii)(e) and 3(iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

iv. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or given any security or made any investments to which the provision of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, paragraph 3 (iv) of the order is not applicable.

v. According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

vi. In our opinion and according to the information given to us, the requirement for maintenance of cost records pursuant to the Companies (Cost Records and Audit) Rules, 2014 specified by the Central Government of India under section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company for the year under audit.

vii. a. According to the records of the company and based on the information and explanations given to us, the company is not regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues of service tax, income tax, professional tax with the appropriate authorities. Further, as explained to us, undisputed statutory dues of Service Tax Rs.2,43,73,924 (for which the company has opted for the Sabka Vishwas Scheme under the service tax laws), Professional Tax of Rs. 94,342 and Income Tax of Rs 5,91,41,255 which were in arrears as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than 6 months from the date they become payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no amounts that have not been deposited on account of dispute with any statutory authorities except the following;

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Amount paid under Protest Income Tax AY 2015-16 (FY 2014-15) 5,21,11,390 2014-15 CIT Appeals-1 Chennai Nil Income Tax AY 2017-18 (FY 2016-17) 2,13,19,300 2016-17 CIT Appeals-1 Chennai Nil

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. a. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company had been declared as a wilful defaulter by Small Industries Development Bank of India. However, the company has repaid its liability through a one-time settlement with the lender during the previous financial year.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the Company has not obtained any term loans during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the company.

e. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(e) is not applicable.

f. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) is not applicable.

x. a. The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. a. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been fi led by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints had been received by the company.

xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of paragraph 4 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

xiv. a. In our opinion and based on our examination, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business

b. We were unable to obtain on timely basis of the internal audit reports of the company, hence the internal audit reports have not been entirely considered by us.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him, hence, provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company and Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xvi. a. In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c. In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, clause 3(xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Group does not have not more than one CIC as part of the Group.

xvii. Based on our examination, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year, however the company had incurred cash loss of Rs. 3,21,62,864 in immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, we are of the opinion that a material uncertainty exists related to going concern as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion paragraph of our report.

xx. Based on our examination, the provision of section 135 are not applicable on the company. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

xxi. There have been no qualifications or adverse remarks by the respective auditors in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) reports of the companies included in the consolidated financial statements.

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The annexure referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report of even date to the members of Premier Energy and Infrastructure Limited on the standalone Ind AS financial statements for the year ended 31st March, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of PREMIER ENERGY & INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED (the "Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that: (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualifi ed Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, material weaknesses have been identified in the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements as at March 31, 2024 in respect of provisioning of advances outstanding for a period of more than 48 months, which could potentially result in the Company not recognizing a provision for the said receivables and advances and non-provisioning of interest and penalties which are likely to arise due to non-compliances of various statutes.

A ‘material weakness is a defi ciency, or a combination of defi ciencies, in internal financial control with reference to financial statements, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, maintained internal financial controls with reference to financial statements as of March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note, and except for the possible effects of the material weakness described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as of March 31, 2024.

We have considered the material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the March 31, 2024 standalone financial statements of the Company, and the material weakness affects our opinion on the Standalone financial statements of the Company.