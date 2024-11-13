iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting

24.91
(-1.81%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:00 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
PREMIER ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter/ half year ended 30th September 2024 Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
PREMIER ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30/06/2024 Outcome of Board Meeting for approval of Unaudited Financial results for quarter ended 30/06/2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202417 May 2024
PREMIER ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 29th May 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th May 2024 to consider the Audited Financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
PREMIER ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation for Meeting held on 14/02/2024 Outcome of Board for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 31/12/2023 Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 31/12/2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Premier Energy & Infrastructure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.