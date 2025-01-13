Prime Urban Development India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.33
5.33
5.33
5.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-7.16
-5.03
-4.52
0.34
Net Worth
-1.83
0.3
0.81
5.67
Minority Interest
Debt
11.89
14.26
16.92
17.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
10.06
14.56
17.73
22.92
Fixed Assets
3.82
4.06
4.32
4.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
42.28
42.99
43.86
49.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.74
0.74
0.15
0.15
Networking Capital
-36.92
-33.58
-30.81
-31.87
Inventories
1.9
5.42
8.43
10.61
Inventory Days
512.71
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
13.97
13.22
12.17
12.46
Sundry Creditors
-36.03
-36.05
-36.18
-38.34
Creditor Days
1,852.73
Other Current Liabilities
-16.76
-16.17
-15.23
-16.6
Cash
0.14
0.36
0.22
0.64
Total Assets
10.06
14.57
17.74
22.92
