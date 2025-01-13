iifl-logo-icon 1
Prime Urban Development India Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.33

5.33

5.33

5.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-7.16

-5.03

-4.52

0.34

Net Worth

-1.83

0.3

0.81

5.67

Minority Interest

Debt

11.89

14.26

16.92

17.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

10.06

14.56

17.73

22.92

Fixed Assets

3.82

4.06

4.32

4.87

Intangible Assets

Investments

42.28

42.99

43.86

49.13

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.74

0.74

0.15

0.15

Networking Capital

-36.92

-33.58

-30.81

-31.87

Inventories

1.9

5.42

8.43

10.61

Inventory Days

512.71

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

13.97

13.22

12.17

12.46

Sundry Creditors

-36.03

-36.05

-36.18

-38.34

Creditor Days

1,852.73

Other Current Liabilities

-16.76

-16.17

-15.23

-16.6

Cash

0.14

0.36

0.22

0.64

Total Assets

10.06

14.57

17.74

22.92

